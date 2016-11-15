PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 15

Nov 15 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Hermes Investment Management said yesterday that firms'
boards should be compelled to justify chief executive pay rises
in a letter written every year to all company employees. Hermes
played a role in the ousting of Jurgen Fitschen and Anshu Jain
from Deutsche Bank last year. bit.ly/2gbBTPv
* Interserve Plc's Chief Executive Officer Adrian
Ringrose is to leave the outsourcing group in a surprise move
after being at the helm of affairs for 13 years. bit.ly/2gbE9X9
The Guardian
* Construction work in central London has hit the highest
level for eight years. The amount of office space being built in
the area is 14.8 million square feet (1.4 million square
metres), up more than 4 percent compared with six months ago and
before the EU referendum. bit.ly/2gbEARc
* A report from the consultancy firm PwC warns that slowdown
in the UK economy will hit tax receipts and leave the chancellor
Philip Hammond with little scope for tax cuts. bit.ly/2gbFhtM
The Telegraph
* Speculation is rife over the future of Italy's biggest
bank UniCredit after it emerged that it is considering
a 13 billion Euros fund-raising. Rumours about a possible merger
with French rival Societe Generale spiked UniCredit's
shares as much as 5.8 percent. bit.ly/2gbESaE
* Merlin Entertainments Plc said it would cut about
one tenth of its workforce at Alton Towers as it continues to
reel from a rollercoaster accident that led to two young women
having legs amputated. bit.ly/2gbyvEa
Sky News
*Co-operative Bank is understood to have been exploring an
auction of a further chunk of the balance sheet of its non-core
operations following a slew of disposals since it was plunged
into crisis in 2013. bit.ly/2gbCTTT
* According to a report from financial services firm Hitachi
Capital 42 percent of large and medium-sized firms cancelled or
put off investing following the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2gbGi4U
The Independent
* A German minister Volker Bouffier is meeting major U.S.
banks representatives this week as Frankfurt increases its
efforts to lure businesses from London while the Britain is set
to exit the European Union. ind.pn/2gbH0iO
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Chairman Howard
Davies warned that banks will quit Brexit Britain without urgent
government action. ind.pn/2gbDHb3
