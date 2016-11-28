PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 28

Nov 28 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Tata Steel Ltd is plotting an investment spree
that could pump 100 million pounds ($124.7 million) a year into
its British steelworks - only eight months after hoisting a "for
sale" sign over the former Corus empire. bit.ly/2fme0Vo
* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is working on a
secret plan to keep British businesses in the single market for
at least two years after the country leaves the European Union.
bit.ly/2fmfZJh
The Guardian
* About 160,000 UK households are to face higher energy
bills in the new year after the collapse of GB Energy Ltd
. bit.ly/2fUeoqs
* The Equality and Human Rights Commission has written to
the UK political parties asking them to tone down their Brexit
rhetoric. bit.ly/2fEM9Ox
The Telegraph
* Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC is reportedly weighing
up a bid for Australia's largest bookie, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
in a deal that would cost the betting giant more than 2
billion pounds. bit.ly/2gMMnF9
* Clydesdale Bank Chief Executive David Duffy has 'no
concerns' on his ability to execute a Williams & Glyn's Bank Ltd
(IPO-WILL.L) deal. bit.ly/2gAaioi
Sky News
* Sky News can reveal that executives from companies
including Facebook, Citymapper and Love Home Swap will be
appointed to Sadiq Khan's business advisory board. bit.ly/2gvrRZn
* Sky News understands that The People's Trust, a new
investment trust, will publish its approach to stewardship on
Monday with a declaration that performance-related awards should
be replaced by shares that form part of executives' basic salary
and must be held for at least seven years. bit.ly/2fGmwgq
The Independent
* Nigel Farage has announced plans to apologise to the
American people on behalf of Britain for criticisms made of
Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. ind.pn/2fFrMRE
* Nigel Farage has hinted he will back far-right National
Front leader Marine Le Pen in next year's French presidential
election. ind.pn/2fnIE0F
