PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 14

Dec 14 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* BP Plc is struggling to maintain safety standards
at some of its biggest manufacturing sites, according to a
leaked internal report that has exposed serious flaws in its
monitoring of operations at refineries and chemicals plants. bit.ly/2hCM54g
* Britain's attempt to resist tougher sanctions against
cheap Chinese imports was finally overcome yesterday after the
European Council agreed to boost its trade defences. bit.ly/2hCKBqE
The Guardian
* Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is
not expected to offer Sky Plc as a regulatory pawn to
secure an 11.2 billion pound ($14.17 billion) takeover of
Britain's largest pay-TV broadcaster. bit.ly/2hCHrTX
* Tens of thousands of banking jobs could be lost to
continental Europe from next year if ministers do not agree a
transitional deal on single market access with the European
Union, a Lords report on financial services after Brexit is
expected to warn. bit.ly/2hCElzl
The Telegraph
* Taxpayers are footing a 50 million pound ($63.28 million)
bill for the biggest series of rail strikes in a generation,
while the company Southern Rail line in charge of the train line
stands to save money, it has emerged. bit.ly/2hCHKxX
* Details of future infrastructure, public sector and
defence projects such as the HS2 rail link, Hinkley Point
nuclear power station and the new Dreadnought Trident missile
submarines are being released by the government in an attempt to
boost Britain's steel industry. bit.ly/2hCKziB
Sky News
* The financial spread-betting company CMC Markets Plc
is to consider relocating chunks of its business away
from the United Kingdom if the Financial Conduct Authority
presses ahead with plans to curb bets placed by retail
customers. bit.ly/2hCCFG2
* The Consumer Price Index measure of inflation rose to a
higher-than-expected 1.2 percent in November, according to
Britain's Office for National Statistics. Inflation was up from
0.9 percent in October and the highest since October 2014. bit.ly/2hCIWRT
The Independent
* The British government has now lost around 500 million
pounds ($632.80 million) on Lloyds Banking Group Plc
after selling more shares for less than taxpayers paid to save
the lender from meltdown, according to the Office for Budget
Responsibility. ind.pn/2hCCaLY
* Union members voted overwhelmingly for the delivery
drivers' three-day Christmas walkout after they said Argos
Resources Ltd had failed to pay holiday back pay for
two years, amounting to 700 pounds ($885.92) per worker on
average. ind.pn/2hCGgnz
