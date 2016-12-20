PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 20

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Strike-hit railway commuters will be offered replacement bus services as part of a new effort by Theresa May to get to grips with the crisis.
- Apple is set for a fight with the European Commission over a ruling that it must pay the Republic of Ireland more than 13 billion ($13.51 billion) in tax. bit.ly/2hSIoEi
The Guardian
- Christine Lagarde has been found guilty of negligence in approving a massive payout of taxpayers' money to controversial French businessman Bernard Tapie but avoided a jail sentence. bit.ly/2hSSeGh
The Telegraph
- BP has agreed its second huge deal in days with the energy giant revealing a near $1bn investment in gas fields off Northwest Africa. bit.ly/2hSZuC0
- Germany was the victim of a suspected terrorist attack last night after a lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin. bit.ly/2hObU0Y
Sky News
- The Radio Times, Britain's best-known television listings magazine, will be sold this week to one of Germany's biggest media groups in a £260 million ($321.88 million) deal. bit.ly/2hT0ohP
- Striking railworkers, post office employees and airline staff are showing "shared contempt" for "ordinary people", Downing Street has said. bit.ly/2hObUhC
The Independent
- Michael Fallon has confirmed British-made cluster bombs have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in the current Yemen conflict. ind.pn/2hObEza
- Theresa May dropped the clearest hint yet that Britain will still pay into the EU budget after Brexit - despite being told it would be "betraying" voters. ind.pn/2hSZJNA
($1 = 0.9619 euros) ($1 = 0.8078 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.