PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 20

Dec 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Strike-hit railway commuters will be offered replacement bus services as part of a new effort by Theresa May to get to grips with the crisis.

- Apple is set for a fight with the European Commission over a ruling that it must pay the Republic of Ireland more than 13 billion ($13.51 billion) in tax. bit.ly/2hSIoEi

The Guardian

- Christine Lagarde has been found guilty of negligence in approving a massive payout of taxpayers' money to controversial French businessman Bernard Tapie but avoided a jail sentence. bit.ly/2hSSeGh

The Telegraph

- BP has agreed its second huge deal in days with the energy giant revealing a near $1bn investment in gas fields off Northwest Africa. bit.ly/2hSZuC0

- Germany was the victim of a suspected terrorist attack last night after a lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin. bit.ly/2hObU0Y

Sky News

- The Radio Times, Britain's best-known television listings magazine, will be sold this week to one of Germany's biggest media groups in a £260 million ($321.88 million) deal. bit.ly/2hT0ohP

- Striking railworkers, post office employees and airline staff are showing "shared contempt" for "ordinary people", Downing Street has said. bit.ly/2hObUhC

The Independent

- Michael Fallon has confirmed British-made cluster bombs have been used by Saudi Arabian forces in the current Yemen conflict. ind.pn/2hObEza

- Theresa May dropped the clearest hint yet that Britain will still pay into the EU budget after Brexit - despite being told it would be "betraying" voters. ind.pn/2hSZJNA

