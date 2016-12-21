PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 21

Dec 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Uber Technologies Inc lost more than $2 billion in the first nine months of the year as it poured money into expanding its taxi-hailing app across the world. bit.ly/2hXIjzk

- British Prime Minister Theresa May has forced Deloitte to withdraw from Whitehall contract bids for six months after one of its staff wrote a memo detailing Brexit strains at the heart of government. bit.ly/2hXDRRb

The Guardian

- A planned strike by UK airport baggage and check-in staff at 18 airports has been called off, the trade union Unite representing them has announced. bit.ly/2hXGeU2

- Police forces across Britain are reviewing their security plans after the Berlin Christmas market attack and remain on high alert. bit.ly/2hXEeuY

The Telegraph

- The BBC Trust, the governing body that is soon to be scrapped, gave the go-ahead for BBC Studios, a new subsidiary that will aim to make programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and international buyers such as Netflix. bit.ly/2hXuQaC

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is preparing to take on Barclaycard after swooping on credit card firm MBNA Corp for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.35 billion). bit.ly/2hXDaYd

Sky News

- British finance minister Philip Hammond is to publish his next Budget on March 8 - just weeks before the deadline for triggering the Brexit process. bit.ly/2hXBe1w

- Sean Bratches, a former executive at the sports broadcaster ESPN, has been approached by Chase Carey, Formula One's new chairman, about assuming responsibility for activities likely to encompass marketing, sponsorship and media rights alliances. bit.ly/2hXFRZG

The Independent

- Militant group ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre that targeted Germans and tourists enjoying one of Berlin's most popular Christmas market, calling the perpetrator a "soldier of the Islamic State" obeying calls to attack members of the U.S.-led coalition. ind.pn/2hXyD89

- Theresa May's government will need to take a "whole economy" approach to avoid leaving sectors behind after Brexit, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) warned. ind.pn/2hXLXJA

($1 = 0.8091 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)