PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19

Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Four hundred jobs go as Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks cut
branches by third
Clydesdale Bank Plc and Yorkshire Bank are to
close one third of their branches this year with the loss of 400
jobs and potential inconvenience to tens of thousands of
account-holders. CYBG, the owner of both banks, said that it was
cutting 79 branches, reducing its network to only 168. The cull
is more radical that when first flagged in September. Then CYBG
said only that it would reduce branch numbers to below 200. bit.ly/2jyRVEd
The Guardian
Deutsche Bank takes the axe to staff bonuses
Deutsche Bank AG announced massive cuts to its
annual bonus scheme on Wednesday, as it looks to absorb the
impact of a record $7.2bn fine in the United States. Around
25,000 of the bank's most senior staff will receive no
individual bonus for 2016. The cuts will apply worldwide, and
will affect bankers in London and New York. bit.ly/2iJpEqj
EE fined 2.7 mln stg by Ofcom for overcharging customers
The telecoms watchdog has slapped mobile phone giant EE with
a 2.7 million pound fine for overcharging almost 40,000
customers. Ofcom accused EE of "fundamental billing mistakes" in
charging mobile phone users too much when they dialled its
customer service number 150 from abroad. bit.ly/2jMV2G1
The Telegraph
Calls for ex-Rolls-Royce CEO to lose knighthood after firm
admits bribery
Labour called for the former chief executive of Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc to lose his knighthood, after the company
admitted "extensive systemic bribery and corruption" during the
period in which he ran the jet engines manufacturer. John Rose
held the job at the Derby-based corporation, which was forced on
Tuesday to admit that it was responsible for "egregious
criminality over decades" between 1996 and 2011. bit.ly/2iTaUZ4
Sky News
Cyber-security firm NCC ousts chairman after profit warnings
The troubled cyber-security firm NCC Group Plc will
announce on Thursday that one of the longest-serving chairmen of
a listed UK company is stepping down following a pre-Christmas
profit alert. Paul Mitchell, who has chaired NCC since 1999, is
to depart in the coming months amid shareholder concerns about
the company's performance. bit.ly/2jAaCHn
BP risks fresh pay row in 2017 over boss Dudley's share
award
BP Plc is facing a renewed showdown with shareholders
over its chief executive's multi-million pound pay package, 12
months after an investor revolt at the company triggered a move
by the Government to curb excessive boardroom remuneration. A
number of big City shareholders in BP have expressed opposition
to proposals by the oil giant's board to trim the maximum sum
payable to Bob Dudley under a long-term incentive plan. bit.ly/2k4LGsp
HSBC and UBS issue new warnings over Brexit jobs exodus
HSBC Holdings Plc and UBS Group AG have
issued fresh warnings over an exodus of staff following Brexit,
a day after Theresa May confirmed the UK would leave the single
market. The remarks by the two global banks at the World
Economic Forum in Davos suggested each could move 1,000 workers
out of London, echoing warnings from the sector before last
June's vote. bit.ly/2jaypul
The Independent
Sadiq Khan expected to attack Theresa May's hard Brexit
plans at World Economic Forum
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will use a planned speech
at the World Economic Forum in Davos to warn that a 'hard Brexit
would be a lose-lose situation'. ind.pn/2iRbeHZ
UK post-Brexit trade deal with India threatened by Theresa
May's visa crackdown
One of Britain's most important post-Brexit trade
partnerships could be at risk due to Theresa May's refusal to
reform visa restrictions for Indian citizens. The Prime Minister
has insisted leaving the EU would allow Britain to find other
partners abroad and India, the world's fastest growing major
economy, was the first country she visited, accompanied by a
large business delegation, outside Europe after the referendum.
ind.pn/2iRHXNh
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman)