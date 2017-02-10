PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Shareholder revolt forces Thomas Cook to retreat on pay

Investors fired a warning shot across the bows of corporate Britain as Thomas Cook bowed to pressure to make changes to a long-term incentive scheme for executives. bit.ly/2lwPmRp

BHS inquiry chief beefs up investigations team

The Insolvency Service has engaged forensic accountants and senior lawyers as it investigates whether former BHS directors should be disqualified. bit.ly/2lwKPP0

The Guardian

Bank of England appoints Charlotte Hogg as deputy governor

The Bank of England has appointed Charlotte Hogg as its second most powerful executive, in a role that hands the former financier the task of keeping a check on Britain's financial sector. bit.ly/2lwJuYr

L'Oréal confirms it is considering selling The Body Shop as profits fall

L'Oréal SA has confirmed it is exploring a potential sale of The Body Shop as the ethical beauty retailer revealed sliding sales and profits. bit.ly/2lwPakV

The Telegraph

Banks tell France to tear up labour code if it wants Brexit business

Two of the biggest global banks have told French politicians in brutally clear language that Paris has almost no chance of capturing serious business from the City of London without radical reform of the country's labour code. bit.ly/2lwMsfw

RPC expands in the U.S. with £511m acquisition

Packaging group RPC has boosted its business in the United States after agreeing to buy rival Letica for 511 million stg. bit.ly/2lwJQhJ

Sky News

Tata Steel agrees 100 mln stg sale to Liberty House

Tata Steel UK has signed an agreement to sell its speciality steel business employing 1,700 people for 100 million stg. bit.ly/2lwQ3Kv

Apple boss Tim Cook 'very optimistic' for UK post-Brexit

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook has told the Prime Minister he is "very optimistic" for the UK's future once the country leaves the EU. bit.ly/2lws4Lg

The Independent

Vegetable crisis forces UK supermarkets to set sights on U.S. to stock up supplies

Squeezed by the lingering vegetable crisis caused by poor harvests in Southern Europe, many UK retailers are now looking across the pond to stock up their supplies of lettuces and other greens. ind.pn/2lwJNlS (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)