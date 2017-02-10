PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Shareholder revolt forces Thomas Cook to retreat on pay
Investors fired a warning shot across the bows of corporate
Britain as Thomas Cook bowed to pressure to make changes
to a long-term incentive scheme for executives. bit.ly/2lwPmRp
BHS inquiry chief beefs up investigations team
The Insolvency Service has engaged forensic accountants and
senior lawyers as it investigates whether former BHS directors
should be disqualified. bit.ly/2lwKPP0
The Guardian
Bank of England appoints Charlotte Hogg as deputy governor
The Bank of England has appointed Charlotte Hogg as its
second most powerful executive, in a role that hands the former
financier the task of keeping a check on Britain's financial
sector. bit.ly/2lwJuYr
L'Oréal confirms it is considering selling The Body Shop as
profits fall
L'Oréal SA has confirmed it is exploring a
potential sale of The Body Shop as the ethical beauty retailer
revealed sliding sales and profits. bit.ly/2lwPakV
The Telegraph
Banks tell France to tear up labour code if it wants Brexit
business
Two of the biggest global banks have told French politicians
in brutally clear language that Paris has almost no chance of
capturing serious business from the City of London without
radical reform of the country's labour code. bit.ly/2lwMsfw
RPC expands in the U.S. with £511m acquisition
Packaging group RPC has boosted its business in the
United States after agreeing to buy rival Letica for 511 million
stg. bit.ly/2lwJQhJ
Sky News
Tata Steel agrees 100 mln stg sale to Liberty House
Tata Steel UK has signed an agreement to sell its
speciality steel business employing 1,700 people for 100 million
stg. bit.ly/2lwQ3Kv
Apple boss Tim Cook 'very optimistic' for UK post-Brexit
Apple's chief executive Tim Cook has told the Prime
Minister he is "very optimistic" for the UK's future once the
country leaves the EU. bit.ly/2lws4Lg
The Independent
Vegetable crisis forces UK supermarkets to set sights on
U.S. to stock up supplies
Squeezed by the lingering vegetable crisis caused by poor
harvests in Southern Europe, many UK retailers are now looking
across the pond to stock up their supplies of lettuces and other
greens. ind.pn/2lwJNlS
