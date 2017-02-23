PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Unilever Plc has begun a strategic review of its business five days after it rejected a 115 billion pound ($143.09 billion) takeover approach from Kraft Heinz Co. bit.ly/2mdTnup

Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England, warned Brussels yesterday that any attempt to seize euro clearing from the City would unravel global capital markets and drive up the cost of finance. bit.ly/2me12Zo

The Guardian

Whirlpool Corp, the maker of Hotpoint and Indesit tumble dryers, has changed its advice to the owners of millions of potentially dangerous machines, telling customers to unplug the appliances and stop using them until they are repaired. bit.ly/2me027X

The business secretary, Greg Clark, has pledged to outline how the government should respond to foreign takeovers of crucial UK firms in the wake of Kraft Heinz Co's failed 115 billion pound ($143.09 billion) bid for Unilever Plc.

The Telegraph

The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group Plc insisted he is committed to the lender as the company posted its biggest profits since the financial crisis, marking the culmination of his dramatic turnaround of the business. bit.ly/2me0umF

Theresa May has spoken with the motor industry boss expected to acquire Vauxhall about the government's continued commitment to supporting the car industry in UK. bit.ly/2me0QJN

Sky News

A group of financial institutions has lodged a surprise takeover bid for Fox's‎ Biscuits, even as the industry faces pressure from rising commodity prices and growing consumer preference for healthier snacks. bit.ly/2me4d3s

Volkswagen AG's top executives from Germany may be summoned to give evidence to British politicians under a plan being discussed by MPs. bit.ly/2me9GHB

The Independent

The study from consultancy firm KPMG found that China and India - two countries Prime Minister Theresa May is desperate to secure greater trade with - are set to be the main beneficiaries from the potential exodus. ($1 = 0.8037 pounds) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)