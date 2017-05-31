PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1

June 1 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
A "huge demand" for new homes in the build-to-rent sector in
London helped Telford Homes Plc to record sales and
profits for the year. bit.ly/2qHkbnI
British families have spent an extra 27 pounds ($34.75) on
groceries during the past 12 weeks after food price inflation
rose again, increasing the squeeze on household incomes at a
time when real wages are falling. bit.ly/2qHu5FV
The Guardian
Mobile phone calls on the London Underground could soon be
possible under plans by the mayor and Transport for London.
Informal talks have been held with telecoms infrastructure
companies and Transport for London (TfL) is expected to invite
bids in the weeks after the general election. bit.ly/2qHaiqe
The four top directors at UK turnaround specialist Melrose
Industries Plc are to share a bonus pot of 160 million
pounds ($205.95 million) in one of the biggest corporate paydays
in the City. bit.ly/2qHxkNw
The Telegraph
Takeaway technology firm Deliveroo is offering its drivers
the option to be paid for each order they deliver, rather than
per hour - a move which the company hopes will reinforce the
riders' status as self-employed contractors, rather than
employees. bit.ly/2qHkFKy
The Murdoch brothers have held secret talks with Ofcom in a
bid to persuade the regulator to wave through Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc's planned 11.7 billion pounds ($15.06
billion) takeover of Sky Plc. bit.ly/2qHxsfY
Sky News
The convenience store supplier Nisa Retail is in talks about
a 120 million pounds ($154.46 million) refinancing deal amid a
sector shake-up given extra impetus by Tesco Plc's
proposed 3.7 billion pounds ($4.76 billion) takeover of the
wholesaler Booker Group Plc. bit.ly/2qHzYmJ
Manchester United has been named as Europe's most valuable
club in a new report which highlights the growing financial
muscle of the Premier League. bit.ly/2qHvrk9
The Independent
Retail banks in the United Kingdom are slowly bolstering
their reputation, but many still have to fight hard to win
consumers' trust, especially Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, TSB Bank Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc. ind.pn/2qHB5T9
Noel Edmonds has ratcheted up the pressure in a 110 million
pounds ($141.59 million) compensation battle with Lloyds Banking
Group Plc. The TV star has set up an "honesty
countdown" clock website that tracks how much time the lender
has to pay him the money he says he is owed. ind.pn/2qHy7hs
