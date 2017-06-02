PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 2

June 2 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
PPG Industries Inc has walked away from pursuing a
hostile 26.9 billion euros ($30.17 billion) offer for Akzo Nobel
NV, the Dutch owner of Dulux paints, after weeks of
fractious wrangling between the two companies. bit.ly/2qLWFGf
Britain may be back in the European Union in little more
than five years if the common market radically reinvents itself,
George Soros, the billionaire financier who once beat the Bank
of England, has speculated. bit.ly/2qLKyJc
The Guardian
Willie Walsh, the chief executive of British Airways
(BA)parent company International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
, has praised BA bosses for "doing everything possible"
after the IT meltdown that left 75,000 passengers stranded over
the bank holiday weekend. bit.ly/2qLwUWC
Alphabet Inc's Google has officially submitted
plans for its new 1 million square feet "landscraper" London
headquarters, with the intention of beginning construction on
the building in 2018. bit.ly/2qM1VcP
The Telegraph
Lloyds Banking Group Plc has completed a 1.9
billion pounds ($2.45 billion) takeover of credit card issuer
MBNA Ltd, significantly boosting its slice of the market just
weeks after the Government sold its final shares in the lender.
bit.ly/2qLx2FA
The UK pharmaceuticals sector has been told to prepare for a
"crisis" Brexit scenario of drastically reduced access to
European markets and hundreds of millions of pounds of
restructuring costs unless a swift regulatory deal can be struck
with Brussels. bit.ly/2qLSBFK
Sky News
Film Finances Inc, a movie financing company with credits
including the Hollywood hits La La Land and Nocturnal Animals is
plotting a blockbuster premiere on the London stock market that
will value it at several hundred million pounds. bit.ly/2qLRaHy
Some of the world's biggest buyout firms have walked away
from potential bids for Shop Direct, the online retailer, amid
concerns about its reliance on revenues from a vast consumer
credit arm. bit.ly/2qLQYbb
The Independent
Workers' union Unite has branded the Bank of England
"arrogant and out of touch" after some staff at the bank on
Thursday started voting in an industrial action ballot over pay.
ind.pn/2qLRFkZ
