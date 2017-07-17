PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 18

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Carillion Plc gave its nervous shareholders some reassurance on Monday as it won two big contracts on the HS2 high-speed rail line and boosted the number of City advisers helping it to cut costs and improve cashflow. bit.ly/2uwRQWF

The owner of British Gas, Centrica Plc, is spinning off its oil and gas production business into a new joint venture with Bayerngas Norge, of Germany, with a view to a potential initial public offering within two to five years. bit.ly/2uwIpXx

The Guardian

Karren Brady, the West Ham United chief executive and regular on The Apprentice, is to take over as chair of Taveta, Sir Philip Green's retail empire, as Anthony Grabiner steps down. bit.ly/2uwNzTt

Lloyd's of London has warned that a serious cyber-attack could cost the global economy more than $120 billion (92 pounds) – as much as catastrophic natural disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. bit.ly/2uwKm6i

The Telegraph

The former boss of Barclays and three other ex-directors of the bank have been told that they will stand trial in January 2019 over the bank's emergency fundraising with Qatar almost a decade ago. bit.ly/2uwSjIp

A British tech start-up, Virtualstock, which helps leading UK retailers to better manage their digital marketplaces, said it expects to enter the US market in the coming months and double in size by the middle of next year, as the shift to online shopping continues to ramp up. bit.ly/2uwZmRl

Sky News

Citigroup Inc will become the latest Wall Street giant to unveil plans to cope with the UK's departure from the European Union this week when it names Frankfurt as the location for a major new trading operation. bit.ly/2uwKxhY

Primark is recalling thousands of men's flip flops after discovering they contain dangerous levels of a cancer-causing chemical. bit.ly/2uwLcjg

The Independent

ITV Plc has appointed Carolyn McCall, the boss of easyJet Plc, as its new chief executive, taking over from Adam Crozier, who announced in May that he was stepping down. ind.pn/2uwS0NS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)