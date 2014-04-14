PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 15

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BARCLAYS BOWS TO SHAREHOLDER PRESSURE BY OUSTING PAY CHIEF
Sir John Sunderland has been ditched as the head of
Barclays' remuneration committee in an attempt to placate angry
shareholders days before its annual meeting.
CO-OP STAFF TELL BOARD IT'S JEOPARDISING THEIR JOBS
Representatives of some of the Co-operative Group's
90,000-strong workforce have waded into the row at the stricken
mutual, accusing board members of indulging in "petty
politicking" and putting livelihoods at risk.
NEWLY FLUSH GLENCORE SPLASHES OUT IN CHAD
Glencore Xstrata has acquired Caracal Energy
, its partner in oil-producing assets in the central
African country of Chad, in a deal that values the company at
$1.35 billion.
The Telegraph
OUSTED G4S BOSS COLLECTS 400,000 POUNDS-A-YEAR PENSION
Annual report details payments to Nick Buckles after a
"challenging" year that culminated in the criminal tagging
scandal.
SSP BEEFS UP BOARD AHEAD OF POTENTIAL 2-BLN-STG FLOAT
Fast-food caterer appoints a trio of corporate heavyweights from
the travel and retail worlds as it weighs up a London listing.
The Guardian
UK WORKERS RECEIVE FIRST REAL PAY RISE FOR FOUR YEARS
Wage increases, forecast at 1.8 percent in February, finally
overtake inflation at 1.6 percent to March, according to
official data.
PEUGEOT CITROEN BOSS PLEDGES RETURN TO PROFIT BY 2018
Carlos Tavares unveils programme promising to reverse losses in
Europe and emerging markets following sales decline.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal)