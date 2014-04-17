PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

HEATHROW FLIGHT PRICES SET TO SOAR WITHOUT NEW RUNWAY

The average cost of a return flight could rise by as much as 320 pounds by 2030 if a third runway is not built at Heathrow airport.

METSO'S REFUSAL PUTS USUAL SUSPECTS IN LINE TO STEAL WEIR'S THUNDER

Weir Group will have to come back with substantially better terms for its putative 9 billion pound merger with Metso of Finland or potentially see its target fall to an American counter-attack.

The Telegraph

MORE THAN $22 BLN WIPED OFF GOOGLE

MORE than $22 billion was wiped off the value of Google last night, amid fears that it is struggling to make as much money from mobile users as those on traditional desktops.

CLARKE INSISTS HE WILL NOT GIVE UP REINS AT TESCO

The beleaguered chief executive of Tesco, Philip Clarke, has insisted he will not resign and said he should be judged by the quality of the retailer's revamped stores, despite profits falling for the second year in a row.

The Guardian

WAGES BEAT INFLATION AS UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS BELOW 7 PCT Pay rose by 1.7 percent, ahead of the March inflation rate of 1.6 percent, while there was a quarterly fall of 77,000 in the number of people out of work.

The Food Standards Agency has called for a fresh round of tests on lamb takeaways, after the consumer watchdog Which? found that nearly half bought from restaurants in London and Birmingham were adulterated with cheaper meats.

