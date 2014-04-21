PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 22

April 22 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph
ASTRAZENECA BRINGS IN WALL STREET 'DEFENDERS' AMID PFIZER
BID SPECULATION
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are understood to have been
hired by AstraZeneca amid speculation the drug maker
could receive a new approach from Pfizer.
FORMULA ONE PROFITS STUCK IN THE SLOW LANE
Profits of the motor racing series controlled by private equity
firm CVC fell by $137 million last year, driven by accelerating
payments under a new deal with the sport's 11 teams.
The Times
LET HOUSEHOLDS SHARE 250 MLN STG ENERGY WINDFALL, BIG SIX
TOLD
Britain's six big energy companies have been urged to hand
back at least 245 million pounds to consumers after it emerged
that they will spend less than expected on a household
insulation scheme.
36 BLN STG REBUILDING SCHEMES TO BEGIN
More than 200 projects to rebuild Britain by improving the
roads and rail network, broadband coverage and flood defences
will begin this year, David Cameron and George Osborne will
reveal on Tuesday.
The Guardian
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: GORDON BROWN WARNS OF PENSIONS
'TIMEBOMB'
Ex-prime minister enters increasingly tight battle over
independence as 'yes' campaign gains momentum.
BARCLAYS TO SELL ITS COMMODITIES TRADING TO FOCUS ON BANKING
ARM
The announcement comes before bosses face a storm of protests at
the bank's annual general meeting.
