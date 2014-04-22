PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 23

April 23 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
DRUGS STOCKS SOAR AS GLAXO BETS THE PHARMA ON NOVARTIS DEAL
A blizzard of deals in the pharmaceuticals industry sent
drugs stocks flying as GlaxoSmithKline conducted a
complex asset swap with Novartis, of Switzerland, and
AstraZeneca shored up its defences against a possible
American takeover.
JJB FRAUD TRIAL ABANDONED DUE TO SIR DAVID JONES' ILL HEALTH
The fraud trial of the former executive chairman of JJB
Sports has been 'abandoned for the time being', owing to his ill
health.
The Guardian
VINCE CABLE TELLS TOP UK FIRMS: CRACK DOWN ON BONUSES OR
FACE NEW LAWS
Business secretary urges companies to rethink pay deals to
regain public trust and move focus off short-term success.
TESCO LAUNCHES FRESH ROUND OF PRICE CUTS
Market leader to also offer free click-and-collect grocery
orders as it inches toward Asda's "everyday low price" model.
The Telegraph
QUINDELL SHARES CRASH 50 PCT ON DAMNING GOTHAM NOTE
Insurance outsourcer Quindell's shares plunge after
Gotham Research calls it a "country club built on sand."
Sky News
BARCLAYS PAY PLANS RECEIVE MIXED CITY VERDICT
Barclays will this week suffer a sizeable City
rebellion over its decision to hike bonuses last year while
simultaneously receiving overwhelming shareholder backing for
its future pay plans.
