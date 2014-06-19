PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BANK OF ENGLAND POLICYMAKERS PREPARING FOR RATE RISE THIS YEAR

Nine-member monetary policy committee minutes say there is a risk stronger than expected growth in coming months could drive sharper wage growth and trigger a rate rise to curb inflation

VINCE CABLE WARNS BANK OF ENGLAND: DON'T CHOKE OFF RECOVERY

Vince Cable has warned the Bank of England that raising interest rates prematurely or introducing strict regulation could threaten the economy by choking off business lending.

The Guardian

ZOOPLA FLOAT TO VALUE PROPERTY WEBSITE AT £919M

Zoopla has priced its flotation in the lower half of its proposed range, valuing the property website at less than the £1 billion it was seeking.

ED BALLS REFUSES ANY ROLE IN CURRENCY UNION WITH AN INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND

Ed Balls has hinted that if he were chancellor in a future Labour government he would resign if talks began on currency union with an independent Scotland. He claimed the pact would be "very dangerous" for both countries.

The Times

MIKE ASHLEY JOINS PHILIP GREEN ON MYSALE'S REGISTER

Mike Ashley has taken a 12 million pound stake in MySale and signed a joint venture agreement with the online retailer - just days after it floated on AIM.

AMAZON UNVEILS THE FIRE PHONE

Amazon has unveiled its first smartphone, a device that the world's largest online retailer hopes will delight users with a groundbreaking new 3-D screen - and nudge its customers into buying yet more of its goods.

The Independent

BANK OF ENGLAND MINUTES HINT AT FRAGILE CONSENSUS OVER INTEREST RATES

The Bank of England unanimously voted to hold borrowing cost at 0.5 percent, despite speculation over a split decision after Governor Mark Carney said interest rates could "rise sooner" than expected.But the minutes revealed the consensus is becoming more fragile by the month with Martin Weale - the last current member of the MPC to vote for a hike in July 2011 - giving the clearest sign he is ready to cast the first vote for higher interest rates in almost three years.

RUPERT SOAMES STAMPS AUTHORITY IN SERCO SHAKE-UP

Serco's new Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames has taken direct control of the outsourcer's scandal-struck Australian business and is splitting up its rail joint venture with Abellio in a new overhaul.

