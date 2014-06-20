PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 20

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
LLOYDS SELLS LARGER CHUNK OF TSB
(bit.ly/SWSQwM)
Lloyds Banking Group will sell a significantly
bigger percentage of TSB than it had intended, after strong
demand for shares in the challenger bank.
STERLING RISE COULD THREATEN EXPORTS, SAYS CBI
(bit.ly/1poTU9k)
Demand for UK manufacturing strengthened in June, amid
concerns that the strengthening of sterling could put exports in
jeopardy.
The Guardian
BE READY FOR INTEREST RATE RISES, BANK OF ENGLAND INSIDER
WARNS MORTGAGE PAYERS
(bit.ly/1uGUPBF)
Britain's 10 million mortgage payers have been warned to
ready themselves for dearer borrowing costs after a Bank of
England policymaker said stronger-than-expected growth meant the
era of ultra-cheap money was drawing to a close.
WEST COAST MAINLINE: VIRGIN TRAINS AND STAGECOACH ARE
EXPECTED TO TRIPLE PROFITS
(bit.ly/1uHG0yP)
Sir Richard Branson's cumulative dividends from Virgin
Trains are set to pass 300 million pounds after the government
gave the firm a revised deal to run the west coast main line
until 2017, with a probable one-year extension.
The Times
STRONG POUND THREAT TO EXPORTERS' HOPES
(thetim.es/SWT7zO)
A recovery in manufacturing on the back of rising exports
could be in jeopardy after the pound broke the key $1.70 barrier
for the first time in almost six years.
GOVERNMENT RAKES IN 1 BLN STG FROM HOUSING BOOM
(thetim.es/Tc01Bz)
Soaring house prices have earned the government nearly 1
billion pounds in extra stamp duty payments every year, research
suggests.
The Independent
AMERICAN APPAREL FIRES FOUNDER DOV CHARNEY AFTER
'MISCONDUCT' INQUIRY
(ind.pn/1poVsjJ)
Board votes unanimously to remove founder Dov Charney and
says company is 'larger than any one individual'
ROLLS-ROYCE ACTS TO APPEASE INVESTORS WITH 1 BLN STG BUYBACK
(ind.pn/1ypWBvy)
Rolls-Royce, the troubled aero-engine manufacturer,
has moved to win back the support of investors with a 1 billion
sweetener as it shelved plans for major acquisitions.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)