PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 23

The Telegraph

RATES NEED TO GO UP, SAYS BANK 'DOVE' DAVID MILES

Britain's recovery has become entrenched and the Bank of England should start to raise interest rates in the coming months to reflect the stronger economy, according to one of its most dovish policymakers.

LONDON IS NOT IN A PROPERTY BUBBLE, SAYS ZOOPLA BOSS

London is not in a property "bubble" and ought to be an even more expensive place to live, the boss of the property website group Zoopla has claimed.

The Guardian

ASOS WAREHOUSE FIRE IN SOUTH YORKSHIRE LEADS COMPANY TO HALT SALES

Online fashion retailer Asos has been forced to suspend its website and stop taking orders, possibly for several days, after a fire at the firm's main warehouse in Barnsley.

BRITISH AIRWAYS CABIN CREW 'READY TO STRIKE' OVER PAY CLAIM

British Airways is facing the threat of renewed strikes after cabin crew said they were prepared to take industrial action after their pay claims were rebuffed.

The Times

ASOS PREPARES ITSELF FOR THE NEXT ASSAULT

Asos will attempt to reassure shareholders this morning amid fears that "short-sellers" could try to exploit the closure of the online retailer's website after a fire at its main warehouse.

BRITISH ECONOMY IN THE FIRING LINE AS IRAQI OIL CRISIS THREATENS DEVASTATING PRICE RISE

An oil-price spike driven by the worsening crisis in Iraq could derail Britain's recovery, drive up government borrowing, put household finances back under pressure, and damage global growth.

Sky News

TRAINLINE TRACKS FLOAT DESPITE TECH WOBBLE

Britain's biggest online rail booking operation Trainline is on track for a stock market flotation despite disappointment over the performance of technology listings in London so far this year.

RAMADA OWNER WAS 6 BLN STG INTERCONTINENTAL SUITOR

The owner of the Ramada hotel chain was the mystery suitor behind a recent 6 billion pounds takeover offer for the FTSE-100 hospitality provider InterContinental Hotels Group, Sky News reported Saturday. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)