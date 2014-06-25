PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 25

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
MARK CARNEY PLAYS DOWN IMMINENT RATE RISE AMID WEAK WAGE
GROWTH
(bit.ly/1iuVrui)
The Bank of England is behaving like an "unreliable
boyfriend" and is using "smoke and mirrors" to keep changing its
message on interest rates, MPs have claimed.
OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION BLOCKS EXPANDED TO ENTICE FRACKING
FIRMS
(bit.ly/TgZrlL)
Energy companies will be offered the chance to explore for
shale gas across bigger blocks of land, under a revised system
aimed at enticing them to commit to fracking.
The Guardian
VINCE CABLE MOVES TO BAN ZERO-HOURS CONTRACT EXCLUSIVITY
CLAUSES
(bit.ly/1iuVJRN)
Vince Cable has warned "unscrupulous employers" that he
would ban clauses in zero-hours contracts that prevent workers
from accepting shifts with more than one employer.
MINISTERS WARN UK RETAILERS TO DO MORE ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND
ETHICAL PRODUCTS
(bit.ly/1quTCNP)
Retailers must do more to stamp out human rights abuses by
their suppliers after a Guardian investigation found prawns sold
in the UK were produced with the help of slaves, ministers are
warning.
The Times
CARNEY URGED TO BAR CURBS ON HOME LOANS
(thetim.es/1rvUVfn)
Bankers seized on fresh evidence that the housing market may
be starting to cool to urge the Bank of England to stay its hand
and refrain from widely expected curbs on mortgage lending
tomorrow.
FIRST-TIME BUYERS PRICED OUT OF 80 PCT OF HOUSES
(thetim.es/1iDa0vo)
Four out of five homes on sale in England are now
unaffordable for first-time buyers, according to research
published today.
The Independent
CHEMRING FIRES CEO MARK PAPWORTH AFTER HUGE LOSSES
(ind.pn/1pzkkTX)
Military equipment maker Chemring has fired chief Mark
Papworth after the group was rocked by a 72 million pound
pre-tax loss in just six months.
MARK CARNEY PLUNGES MARKETS INTO CONFUSION YET AGAIN OVER
EARLY RATE TALK
(ind.pn/1quUbXQ)
Traders were thrown into confusion as Governor Mark Carney
issued an unexpectedly dovish signal about the likely timing of
the first interest rate rise.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)