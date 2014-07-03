PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 3

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
The Telegraph
SECURITY TO BE STEPPED UP AT UK AIRPORTS AMID TERROR FEARS
Security at British airports is being increased after the United States called for heightened precautions amid reports two terror networks are working together on a bomb that could evade existing measures.
The Guardian
NHS CANCER CARE: PLANNED SWITCH TO PRIVATE CONTRACTS IN 700 MLN STG PLANS
Cancer care in the NHS could be privatised for the first time in the health service's biggest ever outsourcing of services worth over 1.2 billion pounds.
The Times
SHARE PRICE RIGGING ON LSE IS RIFE, MPS ALLEGE
Regulators are under pressure to open an investigation into the suspected manipulation of the closing prices of ordinary shares traded in London after it was claimed in Parliament yesterday that attempted market abuse was rife.
Sky News
BAE SYSTEMS WINS U.S. DEAL FOR 'ANTI-INSURGENT' MISSILE
UK defence contractor BAE Systems has been chosen to further develop its 'anti-insurgent' missile system for the U.S. military. (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015