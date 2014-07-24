PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 24

July 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

ANGRY STANDARD CHARTERED INVESTORS HEAP PRESSURE ON SANDS

One top-ten shareholder of the Standard Chartered, speaking on condition of anonymity, voiced a growing frustration that the bank needed a hands-on manager rather than a high-level thinker.

BG GROUP PONDERS 1 BLN STG NORTH SEA SALE

BG Group is understood to have appointed Rothschild to advise on a restructuring in a move that could result in the sale of its Armada, Everest and Lomond platforms.

The Guardian

RYANAIR TOLD TO PAY BACK 10M IN ILLEGAL STATE AID FROM FRANCE

Low-cost airline Ryanair must repay nearly 10 million euros ($13.46 million) in illegal state aid it received from France for operating at three small regional airports, European Union regulators said.

BANK OF ENGLAND HOLDS INTEREST RATES AMID CONCERN FOR WAGE GROWTH

Bank of England policymakers are growing increasingly uneasy about the UK's record low interest rates - but signalled on Wednesday that the first rise will not come until real wages start to recover.

The Telegraph

ENERGY COMPETITION PROBE TURNS UP HEAT ON THE BIG SIX

Britain's top competition watchdog will on Thursday set out a catalogue of concerns about the UK energy sector as it begins an 18-month investigation that could result in the Big Six suppliers being broken up.

SFO TO CHARGE ALSTOM OVER 'CORRUPTION' AND MOVES AGAINST UK ARM

The Serious Fraud Office has said it will file corruption charges against Alstom "imminently", after starting proceedings against two of the French engineering giant's companies in the UK.

Sky News

SCOTTISH REFERENDUM: BANKS WEIGH NEW WARNINGS

Britain's biggest banks are weighing up plans to outline further risks associated with Scottish independence when they unveil half-year results with less than 50 days to go before the crucial vote.

UKTI CEO HAILS 'OPEN' EXPORTS AMID RUSSIA ROW

The head of the Government's trade promotion agency has hailed Britain's "clear and transparent" export control regime amid a growing row over the number of UK licences allowing arms sales to Russia.