PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 21

The Guardian

BRITISH ISIS MILITANT IN JAMES FOLEY VIDEO 'GUARDS FOREIGN HOSTAGES IN SYRIA'

The English jihadist who beheaded the American journalist James Foley is believed to be the leader of a group of British fighters holding foreign hostages in Syria, sources have told the Guardian.

SNP ACCUSED OF EXAGGERATING NORTH SEA OIL RESERVES BY UP TO 60 PCT

Sir Ian Wood, the most influential figure in the Scottish oil industry, has accused Alex Salmond's government of exaggerating North Sea oil reserves by up to 60 percent.

The Times

MPs REBUKE CARNEY OVER CONFLICT OF INTEREST FEARS

MPs have issued a veiled rebuke to the governor of the Bank of England after it failed to disclose a sensitive shareholding of Richard Sharp, one of Mark Carney's former Goldman Sachs colleagues, who now sits on the Bank's powerful Financial Policy Committee.

OSBORNE DECLINES TO SHARE DETAILS OF CO-OP MEETINGS

George Osborne has declined to hand over details of meetings between Treasury officials and senior bankers to discuss the Co-op Bank's failed attempt to buy 631 branches from Lloyds Banking Group.

The Telegraph

LIDL TO LAUNCH NEW FASHION RANGE Lidl, the discount retailer, takes on Primark, George and high street with cut-price clothing. (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)