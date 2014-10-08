PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 8

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
FIRSTGROUP LOSES SCOTRAIL FRANCHISE TO ABELLIO
The Scottish government has awarded the £2.5 billion
ScotRail train franchise to an offshoot of the Dutch railways in
the latest blow to the incumbent operator, FirstGroup PLC
. (thetim.es/1t1N9i9)
EUROPE STALLS AS BOOMING BRITAIN TAKES OFF - IMF
Britain is booming and leaving behind most of the world's
leading economies, the International Monetary Fund declared
yesterday while sounding the alarm about the prospects for the
eurozone. (thetim.es/1uyMYt8)
The Guardian
BRITISH BANKER PLEADS GUILTY TO LIBOR RIGGING
A senior employee from a leading UK bank has pleaded guilty
to a Libor-fixing conspiracy charge brought by the Serious Fraud
Office. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces up
to 10 years in jail. On Friday he became the first banker to
plead guilty to criminal manipulation of Libor in Britain. (bit.ly/1vQQqgM)
RISE IN LUXURY LONDON HOMES COULD TRIGGER CONSTRUCTION
CRUNCH
A record number of luxury homes worth 60 billion stg are
being built in London, creating a construction crunch that could
lead to many of them being delayed or even ditched, a report
shows. (bit.ly/1nYQpJl)
The Telegraph
EBOLA: NHS HOSPITALS PUT ON STANDBY
Major NHS hospitals across the country have been put on
standby, as health officials warn of a "real risk" that the
deadly Ebola virus could spread to Britain. Prime Minister,
David Cameron will convene a meeting of the Government's Cobra
emergency committee on Wednesday morning to discuss the growing
threat to the UK from the spread of Ebola. (bit.ly/ZcxGxC)
EE TO LAUNCH TV SET-TOP BOX
EE, Britain's biggest mobile operator, is expected to
introduce its own set-top box on Wednesday as it aims to keep
pace with telecoms rivals such as BT Group PLC and
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC, who have been gaining
customers with their moves into television. (bit.ly/1sat2fx)
Sky News
HSBC DIRECTORS QUIT IN PROTEST AT JAIL THREAT
Two directors of HSBC Holdings PLC's UK arm are
poised to quit in protest at new Bank of England rules that pave
the way for lengthy jail sentences to be imposed on senior
managers of failed lenders. (bit.ly/1nbz3Il)
CABLE TURNS UP THE HEAT ON ALL-MALE BOARDS
Britain's biggest pubs operator and one of the country's
largest sportswear retailers are to be targeted by Vince Cable
in a renewed focus on bolstering boardroom diversity. Sky News
understands that the Business Secretary plans to write to the
chairmen of approximately 30 FTSE-350 companies which have
all-male boards more than three years after an initiative was
launched to increase the number of women directors. (bit.ly/ZQsqkw)
The Independent
TESCO PROBE: FIFTH EXECUTIVE SUSPENDED AMID INVESTIGATION
INTO 250 MLN STG PROFIT HOLE
A fifth Tesco PLC executive has been suspended as
part of the on-going 250 million stg black hole accounting
scandal. Kevin Grace, the supermarket's commercial director, was
removed from his position yesterday as investigators from
Deloitte and law firm Freshfields continued combing through the
emails of every buyer at the company's head office. (ind.pn/Zskgy4)
EBOLA OUTBREAK: BRITAIN NEEDS TO START SCREENING FOR THE
VIRUS, SAYS HOME OFFICE MINISTER
A Home Office minister has said Britain should consider
introducing screening for Ebola carriers arriving at airports,
after a Spanish nurse became the first person to have caught the
virus in Europe. (ind.pn/1s7LzsA)
