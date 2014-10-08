PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 9

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EDF CLEARED TO BUILD NEW HINKLEY POINT REACTOR

Brussels has cleared EDF Energy's 16 billion stg project to build the UK's first nuclear reactor for a generation. The European Commission had originally suggested that generous consumer funded subsidies awarded to the project by the government could amount to illegal state aid. (thetim.es/1pRWHFq)

WONGA AD BANNED BY ADVERTISING WATCHDOG

A Wonga commercial featuring its notorious puppets has been banned by the advertising regulator for failing to disclose the payday lender's high interest rate. (thetim.es/1rhM2DD)

The Guardian

FIRSTGROUP LOSES SCOTRAIL FRANCHISE TO ABELLIO

FirstGroup PLC has lost the contract to operate the 2.5billion stg ScotRail franchise to Abellio, an offshoot of Dutch national railways, after running the service for more than 10 years. (bit.ly/1sbUg6u)

EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO PROBE AMAZON'S TAX STATUS IN LUXEMBOURG

The European commission has widened its investigation into the tax treatment of multinationals, opening a formal investigation into whether online retailer Amazon.com Inc's complex tax arrangements in Luxembourg are so generous as to amount to state aid for the $146billion (90billion stg) group. (bit.ly/1vPelxy)

The Telegraph

SAINSBURY'S TO OPEN JESSOPS STORES IN SUPERMARKETS

J Sainsbury PLC is to open Jessops camera shops within its supermarkets as the grocery retailer looks to downsize its largest stores. Jessops will open three stores with Sainsbury's supermarkets by January before potentially rolling out the partnership further across the country. (bit.ly/1tCvwjb)

FIVE MILLION UK WORKERS IN CHAOS AFTER TAX BILLS MISCALCULATED TWICE

More than five million British workers face uncertainty after leaked emails revealed that their tax bills for last year may have been wrongly calculated. HM Revenue and Customs has privately admitted that those who underpaid or overpaid income tax last year may still have paid the wrong amount. (bit.ly/1qk8vje)

Sky News

UK SOLDIERS DEPLOYED TO EBOLA EPICENTRE

British troops are to be deployed to Sierra Leone on a mission to help fight the spiralling ebola outbreak in West Africa. Up to 700 soldiers from the Royal Scots Borders 1st Battalion, based in Holywood, Northern Ireland, will eventually be stationed near the capital Freetown. (bit.ly/ZtofKG)

MOBILE FIRM THREE FINED OVER COMPLAINTS

The telecoms watchdog has fined mobile operator Three over breaches related to customer complaints. Ofcom penalised the firm 250,000 stg for failure to comply with its rules. (bit.ly/1pRZmyZ)

The Independent

POUNDWORLD'S 'EVERYTHING 1 STG' SLOGAN BANNED BY WATCHDOG AFTER 3 STG ITEM SPOTTED IN STORE

Poundworld has been banned from using its "everything 1 stg" slogan by the advertising watchdog after a customer with an eye for detail spotted a 3 stg item. (ind.pn/1pRZZZt)

UK SCHOOL BANS NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM SIERRA LEONE - OVER 'FEARS HE HAS EBOLA'

A nine-year-old boy from Sierra Leone who was due to attend a school in Stockport has had his placement cancelled because of the "misguided hysteria" displayed by some parents over fears of the spread of Ebola. (ind.pn/1yMrvRF)

