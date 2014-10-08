PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 9

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
EDF CLEARED TO BUILD NEW HINKLEY POINT REACTOR
Brussels has cleared EDF Energy's 16 billion stg project to
build the UK's first nuclear reactor for a generation. The
European Commission had originally suggested that generous
consumer funded subsidies awarded to the project by the
government could amount to illegal state aid. (thetim.es/1pRWHFq)
WONGA AD BANNED BY ADVERTISING WATCHDOG
A Wonga commercial featuring its notorious puppets has been
banned by the advertising regulator for failing to disclose the
payday lender's high interest rate. (thetim.es/1rhM2DD)
The Guardian
FIRSTGROUP LOSES SCOTRAIL FRANCHISE TO ABELLIO
FirstGroup PLC has lost the contract to operate the
2.5billion stg ScotRail franchise to Abellio, an offshoot of
Dutch national railways, after running the service for more than
10 years. (bit.ly/1sbUg6u)
EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO PROBE AMAZON'S TAX STATUS IN
LUXEMBOURG
The European commission has widened its investigation into
the tax treatment of multinationals, opening a formal
investigation into whether online retailer Amazon.com Inc's
complex tax arrangements in Luxembourg are so generous
as to amount to state aid for the $146billion (90billion stg)
group. (bit.ly/1vPelxy)
The Telegraph
SAINSBURY'S TO OPEN JESSOPS STORES IN SUPERMARKETS
J Sainsbury PLC is to open Jessops camera shops
within its supermarkets as the grocery retailer looks to
downsize its largest stores. Jessops will open three stores with
Sainsbury's supermarkets by January before potentially rolling
out the partnership further across the country. (bit.ly/1tCvwjb)
FIVE MILLION UK WORKERS IN CHAOS AFTER TAX BILLS
MISCALCULATED TWICE
More than five million British workers face uncertainty
after leaked emails revealed that their tax bills for last year
may have been wrongly calculated. HM Revenue and Customs has
privately admitted that those who underpaid or overpaid income
tax last year may still have paid the wrong amount. (bit.ly/1qk8vje)
Sky News
UK SOLDIERS DEPLOYED TO EBOLA EPICENTRE
British troops are to be deployed to Sierra Leone on a
mission to help fight the spiralling ebola outbreak in West
Africa. Up to 700 soldiers from the Royal Scots Borders 1st
Battalion, based in Holywood, Northern Ireland, will eventually
be stationed near the capital Freetown. (bit.ly/ZtofKG)
MOBILE FIRM THREE FINED OVER COMPLAINTS
The telecoms watchdog has fined mobile operator Three over
breaches related to customer complaints. Ofcom penalised the
firm 250,000 stg for failure to comply with its rules. (bit.ly/1pRZmyZ)
The Independent
POUNDWORLD'S 'EVERYTHING 1 STG' SLOGAN BANNED BY WATCHDOG
AFTER 3 STG ITEM SPOTTED IN STORE
Poundworld has been banned from using its "everything 1 stg"
slogan by the advertising watchdog after a customer with an eye
for detail spotted a 3 stg item. (ind.pn/1pRZZZt)
UK SCHOOL BANS NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM SIERRA LEONE - OVER
'FEARS HE HAS EBOLA'
A nine-year-old boy from Sierra Leone who was due to attend
a school in Stockport has had his placement cancelled because of
the "misguided hysteria" displayed by some parents over fears of
the spread of Ebola. (ind.pn/1yMrvRF)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)