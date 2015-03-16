PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 16

March 16 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
DON'T RISK RECOVERY, BOSSES WARN PARTIES
The chairmen of Marks and Spencer Group Plc, WM
Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Next Plc have
warned a future government that consumer confidence remains
fragile and that stability after the general election is key to
securing the recovery.(thetim.es/1BmYB5A)
CITY INVESTORS REVVED UP TO BUY HAVERSHAM HOLDINGS
Shares in Haversham Holdings, an acquisition
vehicle set up by the former chairwoman of Stobart Group, will
be suspended this morning as it closes in on a City-backed 1.2
billion pounds ($1.77 billion) takeover of Europe's largest
used-car dealership, British Car Auctions.(thetim.es/1BmZhYB)
The Guardian
UK HIGH STREETS RUNNING OUT OF TIME AS MORE SHOPS CLOSE THAN
NEW ONES OPEN
Britain's high streets are fading away because new shops are
not opening fast enough to replace those that close, despite the
economic recovery.(bit.ly/1BmZsDl)
HEAD OF BHS PENSION FUND ADMITS DEFICIT IS MUCH HIGHER THAN
PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT
Struggling fashion and homewares chain BHS is facing a new
drain on its finances, after the head of its pension fund
admitted the retirement scheme is running a much higher deficit
than previously thought.(bit.ly/1BmZLy3)
The Telegraph
PROPERTY ASKING PRICES JUST 30 POUNDS BELOW ALL-TIME RECORD
Asking prices for homes are now just £30 below the all-time
record set last summer, driven higher by a lack of properties
coming on to the market. Average asking price for UK home is now
281,752 pounds($415,669) according to Rightmove house price
index.(bit.ly/1GToqSF)
BUDGET 2015: SAVERS MUST BE PUT AT HEART OF PENSIONS
SHAKE-UP
Savers must be put at the heart of government plans to
shake-up pensions, experts said on Sunday, as the Chancellor
unveiled proposals to make new freedoms available to all.(bit.ly/1FmV7Gn)
Sky News
BANKERS TO FACE 'ANNUAL MOT' UNDER FCA RULES
Lenders will be required to annually certify the fitness of
staff to perform their roles under a new framework that will
reinforce the City watchdog's new-found status as one of the
world's toughest banking supervisors.(bit.ly/1Cjox7t)
CO-OP BANK TAPS FUNDS OVER 6 BLN POUNDS OPTIMUM SALE
The troubled Co-operative Bank has approached some of the
world's biggest distressed investment funds about a sale of
billions of pounds of British mortgages as part of its revival
plan.(bit.ly/1Bn0j6U)
($1 = 0.6778 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)