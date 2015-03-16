PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 16

March 16 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

DON'T RISK RECOVERY, BOSSES WARN PARTIES

The chairmen of Marks and Spencer Group Plc, WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Next Plc have warned a future government that consumer confidence remains fragile and that stability after the general election is key to securing the recovery.(thetim.es/1BmYB5A)

CITY INVESTORS REVVED UP TO BUY HAVERSHAM HOLDINGS

Shares in Haversham Holdings, an acquisition vehicle set up by the former chairwoman of Stobart Group, will be suspended this morning as it closes in on a City-backed 1.2 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) takeover of Europe's largest used-car dealership, British Car Auctions.(thetim.es/1BmZhYB)

The Guardian

UK HIGH STREETS RUNNING OUT OF TIME AS MORE SHOPS CLOSE THAN NEW ONES OPEN

Britain's high streets are fading away because new shops are not opening fast enough to replace those that close, despite the economic recovery.(bit.ly/1BmZsDl)

HEAD OF BHS PENSION FUND ADMITS DEFICIT IS MUCH HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT

Struggling fashion and homewares chain BHS is facing a new drain on its finances, after the head of its pension fund admitted the retirement scheme is running a much higher deficit than previously thought.(bit.ly/1BmZLy3)

The Telegraph

PROPERTY ASKING PRICES JUST 30 POUNDS BELOW ALL-TIME RECORD

Asking prices for homes are now just £30 below the all-time record set last summer, driven higher by a lack of properties coming on to the market. Average asking price for UK home is now 281,752 pounds($415,669) according to Rightmove house price index.(bit.ly/1GToqSF)

BUDGET 2015: SAVERS MUST BE PUT AT HEART OF PENSIONS SHAKE-UP

Savers must be put at the heart of government plans to shake-up pensions, experts said on Sunday, as the Chancellor unveiled proposals to make new freedoms available to all.(bit.ly/1FmV7Gn)

Sky News

BANKERS TO FACE 'ANNUAL MOT' UNDER FCA RULES

Lenders will be required to annually certify the fitness of staff to perform their roles under a new framework that will reinforce the City watchdog's new-found status as one of the world's toughest banking supervisors.(bit.ly/1Cjox7t)

CO-OP BANK TAPS FUNDS OVER 6 BLN POUNDS OPTIMUM SALE

The troubled Co-operative Bank has approached some of the world's biggest distressed investment funds about a sale of billions of pounds of British mortgages as part of its revival plan.(bit.ly/1Bn0j6U)

($1 = 0.6778 pounds)