PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 18

March 18 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
E-CIGS DROP INTO ONS NEWLY UPDATED SHOPPING BASKET
E-cigarettes and craft beer have become so popular that they
have been included in the basket of goods by the Office for
National Statistics to calculate the cost of living in
Britain.(thetim.es/1bedkut)
FITNESS FIRST FOR MICROSOFT AS IT TAKES ON APPLE
Microsoft Corp is to launch its fitness band in the
UK next month, a week before the Apple Watch goes on sale. While
the Microsoft Band does not compete with the Apple Watch on
style, it performs many of the same functions, including telling
the time, and the company hopes it will appeal to users who
value utility and cost over glamour and kudos.(thetim.es/1bedv9p)
The Guardian
NEW BHS OWNERS CONSIDER SALE OR CLOSURE OF 50 STORES
Just days after taking over the BHS store chain its new
owners have enlisted property agents to review options for
nearly a third of the chain's 171 stores, including sale or
possible closure.(bit.ly/1AUW9TR)
OFCOM FINES BT FOR DELAY IN PROVIDING TEXT-TO-VOICE SERVICE
The telecoms regulator has fined BT Group Plc 800,000
pounds ($1.18 million) for failing to provide an improved
text-to-voice service for customers with hearing or speech
impairments between April and September last year.(bit.ly/1bee1Eb)
The Telegraph
UBER OFFICES RAIDED BY POLICE IN PARIS
French police have raided the Paris offices of the Uber taxi
app company as part of an investigation into its controversial
ride-sharing service. The headquarters of the French branch of
the US-based firm was targeted at the request of the Paris
prosecutor's office.(bit.ly/18EoBCK)
YOU CAN NOW USE FACEBOOK TO SEND MONEY TO YOUR FRIENDS
Facebook Inc is to start letting users send money to
friends via its Messenger mobile app. The free service will be
offered "in the coming months", according to a Facebook
statement, and will put the social network in direct competition
with services such as Square Cash and Venmo.(bit.ly/1BRSsDq)
Sky News
OSBORNE CRITICISED OVER NEW BANK SWITCH PLAN
A Government-backed scheme to stimulate competition in one
of the most concentrated areas of the banking sector is being
launched prematurely in order for ministers to claim that they
are helping consumers, the industry is warning.(bit.ly/1MLm1Z1)
The Independent
GREEK BAILOUT CRISIS: WE SHOULD PAY REPARATIONS FOR NAZI WAR
CRIMES, SAY TOP GERMAN POLITICIANS
Senior German politicians have broken ranks with Angela
Merkel's government to demand that Germany pay reparations to
Greece for Nazi crimes committed during the Second World War.(ind.pn/1MLmOJm)
INTERNET EXPLORER BRAND KILLED OFF BY MICROSOFT, MAKING WAY
FOR NEW, RENAMED BROWSER
Microsoft Corp has confirmed that it will not use
the Internet Explorer name for its new browser, putting an end
to the well-known - if not always well-liked -brand.(ind.pn/1MLna2C)
($1 = 0.6780 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)