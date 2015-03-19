PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 19

March 19 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

RENTOKIL SPRINGS ITS TRAPS FOR GLOBAL GROWTH

Britain's best-known rat catcher, Rentokil Initial Plc , is about to expand its empire with two acquisitions, including one that will mark its entry into Central America. Rentokil will confirm that it has bought Sagrip in Latin America and Eradico Services in Detroit, Michigan.(thetim.es/1B1R0JP)

ZARA GOES FOR SIZE AS FAST FASHIONS BOOM

Spain's Zara fashion chain will close some smaller outlets in favour of large stores in prime locations as part of a strategy against online outlets.(thetim.es/1bgkzlE)

The Guardian

SWISS AUTHORITIES FREEZE BANK ASSETS AS PART OF PETROBRAS INVESTIGATION

Authorities in Switzerland have frozen assets worth $400 million as part of an investigation into alleged links between Swiss accounts and a sprawling corruption scandal in Brazil embroiling senior politicians and the state-owned oil company, Petrobras.(bit.ly/1B2cTZk)

OSBORNE TARGETS MULTINATIONALS AND TAX EVADERS IN BUDGET CRACKDOWN

Government measures to tackle tax evasion and avoidance will raise 3.1 billion pounds ($4.63 billion) for the public purse over the next five years, George Osborne said. (bit.ly/1bglrXI)

The Telegraph

ECB BESIEGED BY PROTESTS AS DRAGHI CELEBRATES $1.4BN TOWER

Frankfurt, the euro area's financial capital and home of the common currency, is bracing for demonstrations and sit-ins at locations throughout the city by anti-austerity groups and organizations sympathizing with the plight of Greece.(bit.ly/1wZ9VJD)

Sky News

FED SIGNALS MOVE TO INCREASE INTEREST RATE

The Federal Reserve has opened the door for an interest rate increase as early as June, although a later hike appears more likely after it downgraded the expected pace of growth and inflation. (bit.ly/1bglzXc)

EX-HSBC CEO: 'CAPITALISM REMAINS IN THE DOCK'

Capitalism and the financial system that underpins it remain "in the dock" in the wake of the banking crisis, yet there remain no credible alternatives to them, the former head of HSBC Holdings Plc, Lord Green, has said.(bit.ly/1bglSkA)

The Independent

BITCOIN: GOVERNMENT TO REGULATE CRYPTOCURRENCY TO AVOID MONEY LAUNDERING, SAYS TREASURY

The government is to regulate bitcoin exchanges to stop their use as money laundering hubs, the Treasury said.(ind.pn/1bgmjvd) ($1 = 0.6692 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)