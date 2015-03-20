PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20

March 20 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
IFS QUESTIONS LACK OF DETAIL IN BUDGET WELFARE PLANS
George Osborne's budget received a chilly verdict from the
Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), which attacked the
chancellor for his silence on 10 billion pounds ($14.76 billion)
of planned welfare cuts and said coalition tax and benefit
reforms had hit the poorest most.(thetim.es/1C29VsG)
ELECTION UNEASE DAMPENS MORTGAGE LENDING
Mortgage lending slumped by nearly 10 percent in February as
would-be buyers held off amid jitters surrounding the
forthcoming general election.(thetim.es/1C2acvM)
The Guardian
SPORTS DIRECT'S MIKE ASHLEY UNDER NEW PRESSURE TO APPEAR
BEFORE PARLIAMENT
MPs have attempted to raise the pressure on billionaire Mike
Ashley to explain what "immovable commitments" are preventing
him from appearing before a parliamentary committee examining
the use of zero-hours contracts and 200 job losses at his Sports
Direct group.(bit.ly/1C2aSl1)
CHALLENGER ALDI CONSIDERS A MOVE INTO BRITISH ONLINE SALES
Aldi is considering moving into online retailing
in the UK, and possibly elsewhere, opening a new front in the
discounter's challenge to the major supermarkets.(bit.ly/1C2b0kq)
The Telegraph
RYANAIR FORCED TO ADMIT IT IS NOT CONSIDERING TRANS-ATLANTIC
FLIGHTS AFTER ALL
The board of Ryanair Holdings Plc has been forced to
admit it is not considering flying across the Atlantic just days
after it said it was. In a brief stock exchange statement, the
Irish airline said it had not approved any such plans, nor would
it.(bit.ly/1C2cZoS)
AMAZON CLEARED TO TEST DRONES IN US
Amazon.com Inc has won approval to test delivery
drones in the U.S., despite public concerns over the safety and
privacy implications.(bit.ly/1C2cZoS)
Sky News
PENNON LURES CITY GRANDEE PARKER AS NEW CHAIR
One of the UK's biggest publicly listed water companies,
Pennon Group Plc, has lured Sir John Parker, the
architect of a push to improve boardroom diversity, as its new
chairman.(bit.ly/1B72knZ)
COUNCIL SPENDING CUTS SPUR SAGA HEALTH SALE
Saga Plc, the FTSE-100 travel and financial
services group for the 'grey market', has appointed Greenhill,
an investment bank, to sell the public sector operations of
Allied Healthcare.(bit.ly/1C2bJ5b)
The Independent
KRAFT, CADBURY AND KELLOGG'S IN TOTAL RECALL: HOW PULLING A
PRODUCT AFFECTS BUSINESS
Kraft Foods Group Inc is the latest company to make
headlines for recalling a product - 6.5 million of them. It was
forced to ask customers to return 7.25-ounce packets of macaroni
and cheese after metal bits were discovered in the food by eight
separate customers.(ind.pn/1C2c9bL)
WALKABOUT'S NEW OWNERS BETTER CAPITAL PLOT NEW PUBS
Walkabout, the bar chain that this week saw a customer
tumble into the Thames to be rescued by one of its barman,
assured the public that its own business will stay afloat after
pulling off a financial restructuring and setting out expansion
plans.(ind.pn/1C2clri)
($1 = 0.6776 pounds)
