PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23

March 23 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
HUTCHISON READY TO MAKE 10 BLN POUNDS CALL AND BUY O2
A conglomerate backed by Asia's richest man could confirm
this week that it has finalised a deal to buy O2 in a move that
would create Britain's biggest mobile phone operator. Hutchison
Whampoa, which owns Three, and Telefonica, the Spanish
owner of O2, are set to confirm that they have agreed final
terms for a deal worth more than 10 billion pounds ($14.95
billion). (thetim.es/1COcyAN)
LEVY PILES PRESSURE ON BANKS TO QUIT BRITAIN
Standard Chartered and HSBC face a
combined annual cost of about $2 billion to pay the bank levy,
increasing the pressure on them to consider moving their
headquarters out of Britain. (thetim.es/1BHxD8R)
The Guardian
SHELL OIL DRILLING IN ARCTIC SET TO GET US GOVERNMENT
PERMISSION
The U.S. government is expected this week to give the
go-ahead to a controversial plan by Shell to restart
drilling for oil in the Arctic. The green light from Sally
Jewell, the interior secretary, will spark protests from
environmentalists who have campaigned against proposed
exploration by the Anglo-Dutch group in the Chukchi and Beaufort
seas off Alaska. (bit.ly/1IfX2MC)
FALLING ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES PUSH UK TOWARDS DEFLATION
The British economy is heading for a spell of deflation as
official figures are expected to show that inflation dropped to
0.1 percent last month. Analysts expect the UK's consumer price
inflation figure for February to fall from 0.3 percent in
January, driven by lower energy and food prices. (bit.ly/1Bn4KyX)
The Telegraph
FARMERS FACE THREAT FROM CAMPAIGN TO SLASH MOBILE MAST RENTS
Farmers face a threat to hundreds of millions of pounds in
extra income from their land, as mobile operators mount a
campaign to slash the rent they pay for mast sites. A coalition
of all four of Britain's mobile operators - EE, O2, Three and
Vodafone - is urging the government to intervene to give
them similar rights to energy and water companies to build out
their networks. (bit.ly/1EHq6M1)
LEADERS OF GREECE AND GERMANY DUE TO MEET FOR DEBT TALKS
The Greek prime minister on Monday will make his first
official visit to Berlin to discuss his country's tumultuous
finances with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has pushed
for Greece to honour its commitments to the rest of the euro
zone. (bit.ly/1xqWvXE)
Sky News
MOBILE PHONE THEFT CAP TO PROTECT CONSUMERS
Five service providers - EE, O2, Three, Virgin Media
and Vodafone - say e 100 pound cap will be
activated providing a phone is reported lost or stolen within 24
hours of going missing. (bit.ly/1xRFiks)
FCA BOSSES FACE MPS' IRE OVER INSURANCE PROBE
The heads of the City watchdog will be severely criticised
next week by a panel of MPs over its handling of a briefing
which wiped billions of pounds from the value of British
insurance companies. John Griffith-Jones, the Financial Conduct
Authority chairman, and Martin Wheatley, its chief executive,
are expected to be singled out for criticism by the MPs, a
source said. (bit.ly/1B155bj)
The Independent
DOMINO'S SELLING GENETICALLY MODIFIED PIZZA DESPITE WEBSITE
CLAIMING IT IS GM-FREE
Pizza delivery chain Domino's has been selling
genetically modified pizzas, despite its website claiming that
it is "GM-free". Research by campaign group GM Freeze found that
the company's "thin and crispy" pizza bases have been made using
genetically modified soya bean oil and maize flower since
February. (ind.pn/1C3k33l)
($1 = 0.6691 pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)