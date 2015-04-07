PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 8

April 8 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
WE'LL PUT WORKER ON PAY COMMITTEES, LABOUR SAYS
Labour would force listed companies to appoint employee
representatives to remuneration committees in an attempt to
"increase accountability and fairness" and curtail excessive
boardroom pay. (thetim.es/1DHPRPf)
ECONOMY PUT ON FAST TRACK BY THRIVING SERVICES SECTOR
The dominant services sector grew at its fastest pace in
seven months in March, a closely watched survey reported
yesterday. The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI) for
the sector jumped to 58.9 last month from 56.7 in February(thetim.es/1E1Uz8R)
The Guardian
MORE THAN 140 TOP DOCTORS ATTACK GOVERNMENT RECORD ON NHS
Leading doctors in the NHS have accused the coalition
government of a catalogue of broken promises, funding cuts and
destructive legislation which has left the health service weaker
than ever before. (bit.ly/1IoyJ20)
TOP UK BUSINESS LEADERS BACK TONY BLAIR'S WARNING OVER
POSSIBLE EU EXIT
A business group backed by the bosses of some of Britain's
biggest companies has thrown its weight behind Tony Blair's
warning about the effects of a referendum on the UK's membership
of the European Union. (bit.ly/1Gm2orS)
The Telegraph
SHELL IN TALKS TO BUY ENERGY RIVAL BG GROUP
Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks to buy BG
Group in what would be one of the biggest deals of the
year. (bit.ly/1N5oxyG)
MARKETS SPOOKED BY THREAT OF LABOUR-SNP COALITION,
ECONOMISTS WARN
The prospect of a coalition being formed between Labour and
the Scottish National Party after May's election has frightened
financial markets, economists have warned. Worries that a deal
could be struck between Ed Miliband and Nicola Sturgeon have
suppressed the pound and British markets, reflecting concerns
that they may undo much of the Coalition's progress, according
to Panmure Gordon. (bit.ly/1ybKFkg)
Sky News
LABOUR WOULD ABOLISH 'NON-DOM' TAX STATUS
Labour leader Ed Miliband is to say he will abolish
"non-domiciled" status if he wins the General Election. (bit.ly/1CkRc7z)
ROYAL MAIL TO DELIVER PAY RISE TO CEO GREENE
The board of Royal Mail is drawing up secret plans
to hand an inflation-busting pay rise to Moya Greene, its chief
executive, just weeks after next month's General Election. (bit.ly/1Gm0Pdv)
The Independent
IMF FEARS "SECULAR STAGNATION" FOR GLOBAL ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund is coming round to the idea
that the world is in the grip of an economic "secular
stagnation", meaning the living standards of future generations
will be lower than previously expected and national debt burdens
will be harder to reduce. (ind.pn/1GIMyGx)
