PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 15

April 15 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

BRUSSELS VOWS TO BLOCK CAMERON ON EU TREATY

The president of the European Commission has ruled out any treaty negotiations on Britain's relationship with Europe until two years after the referendum promised by David Cameron yesterday. Sources close to Jean-Claude Juncker told The Times that there was no prospect of formal plans for treaty change until the end of 2019 at the earliest, with negotiations beginning the following year.(thetim.es/1EBTPHY)

RAF WARPLANES INTERCEPT RUSSIAN BOMBERS ON APPROACH TO BRITAIN

British warplanes were scrambled today to intercept two Russian long-range bombers flying close to British airspace, The Times understands. The scramble came as a British warship monitored a Russian destroyer and two other vessels that were passing through the English Channel.(thetim.es/1EBY5Y2)

The Guardian

HSBC SEEKS NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IN WAKE OF TAX EVASION SCANDAL

HSBC is preparing to bring in new non-executive directors to overhaul a board that has faced intense scrutiny following revelations of its Swiss arm's involvement in tax evasion.(bit.ly/1CXxm2B)

GREECE CONFIDENT OF REACHING AGREEMENT IN MAKE-OR-BREAK APRIL 24 DEADLINE

Greece has vigorously rebutted speculation that it will declare a debt default and leave the euro zone if it fails to strike a deal with lenders to keep its bankrupt economy afloat.(bit.ly/1CXT1aL)

The Telegraph

PHONES 4U BOSSES LENT 460,000 POUNDS BEFORE COLLAPSE

Five members of the board and senior management of Phones 4U lent themselves hundreds of thousands of pounds months before the retailer's collapse, administrators have revealed. The group used the 460,000 pounds ($679,328) to buy shares in Phosphorus Jersey Ltd, the Channel Islands vehicle that was Phones 4U's ultimate parent.(bit.ly/1CXBGi8)

Sky News

LABOUR FURY OVER TORY 'ENGLISH TAX' PLAN

The Labour Party has reacted with fury to a proposal in the Tory manifesto for "English taxes", in which Scottish MPs would be barred from voting after more Scottish devolution.(bit.ly/1CXOkhf)

PM PROMISES 'GOOD LIFE' FOR 'WORKING PEOPLE'

David Cameron has claimed the Conservatives are the "party of the working people" as he made pledges on homeownership, 5,000 pounds ($7,384) of free childcare and an income-tax-free minimum wage.(bit.ly/1CXPjhr)

The Independent

GOOGLE TO BE HIT WITH ANTITRUST CHARGES BY THE EU

The European Union is set to file formal charges against Google Inc. for allegedly violating the bloc's antitrust laws, according to people familiar with the charges.(ind.pn/1CXQsWf)

