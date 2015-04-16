PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 16

April 16 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
SLICK FARAGE PLEDGES 18 BLN POUNDS TAX CUTS
UKIP published an independent audit of their policy costs
alongside their manifesto yesterday morning in a bid to project
an image of fiscal responsibility. Nigel Farage promised an 18
billion pounds ($26.77 billion) tax giveaway as he said UKIP was
"leading the charge for a low tax revolution."(thetim.es/1DkohEr)
GOOGLE FACES $6.6 BLN FINE AS BRUSSELS ACCUSES IT OF
CHEATING CONSUMERS
Brussels has signalled that it is ready for a protracted
fight with Google Inc after levelling its first formal
charges against the internet giant and indicating that there
would be more to come. The European Commission accused Google
yesterday of cheating consumers and abusing its dominance of
internet searches by displaying its own shopping comparison
service, Google Shopping, more prominently in search results
than rival services.(thetim.es/1PPLh4L)
The Guardian
IMF FORECAST BLOWS HOLE IN GEORGE OSBORNE'S DEFICIT
REDUCTION PLAN
Britain's next government will face a tougher time than
expected reducing Whitehall's annual spending deficit, according
to the International Monetary Fund, which said lower tax
receipts and uncertainty surrounding the election would
undermine growth forecasts.(bit.ly/1PPPZ2p)
TESCO PREPARES TO GET RID OF LAST CORPORATE JET
Tesco Plc is close to ridding itself of a fleet of
corporate jets that came to symbolise the strategic missteps at
Britain's biggest retailer, with the final aircraft set to be
handed back next month. The supermarket group has sold or
returned four of the five planes it had last autumn, including
the Gulfstream jet used by Philip Clarke, the former chief
executive who was ousted in July.(bit.ly/1PPT0jc)
The Telegraph
ED MILIBAND'S US ADVISER DAVID AXELROD PAYS NO TAX IN
BRITAIN
Ed Miliband's most senior adviser, David Axelrod, pays no
tax on his reported 300,000 pounds ($446,100) earnings in
Britain, The Telegraph has learned. Axelrod, a former adviser to
Barack Obama, admitted that he is not resident for tax purposes
in the UK.(bit.ly/1PPUie3)
SAINSBURY'S TO CONVERT SUPERMARKETS INTO NON-FOOD SPACE
J Sainsbury is planning to convert shop space
equivalent to almost 40 supermarkets from selling food into
non-food as it tries to fight back against a fall in grocery
sales. Sainsbury's intends to use half of this space to sell its
collection of own-brand non-food products, such as kitchenware
and homeware.(bit.ly/1Dkxnkg)
Sky News
SAFE SEX WARNING OVER EBOLA VIRUS IN SEMEN
The World Health Organisation is urging survivors of the
virus to practise safe sex "until further notice" after traces
of Ebola were found in the semen of a man who had been given the
all-clear six months earlier.(bit.ly/1PPVzBV)
PROTESTER ATTACKS DRAGHI AT NEWS CONFERENCE
The president of the European Central Bank was interrupted
at a news conference by a protester shouting "end ECB
dictatorship". Mario Draghi was outlining the bank's latest
monetary policy thinking when a lone woman jumped onto the desk
above Draghi and showered him with items including what looked
like confetti and sheets of paper.(bit.ly/1PPVUEv)
The Independent
LIB DEMS WOULD ONLY JOIN WITH TORIES AGAIN IF THEY DROP
£12BN WELFARE CUTS, SAYS NICK CLEGG
Nick Clegg could give David Cameron the go-ahead to hold an
in/out EU referendum in post-election talks on another
coalition, but in return would demand the Conservatives scrap
their planned 12 billion pounds ($17.84 billion) of welfare
cuts.(ind.pn/1PPWWAz)
