PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 15

The Times
UK INFLATION RETREATS TO ZERO IN JUNE
According to the Office of National Statistics, inflation in
UK has dropped back towards its lowest rate in more than 50
years, as summer fashion sales and the supermarkets' food price
war took its toll on prices. (thetim.es/1TBanFp)
BBC BOSSES TELL TORIES TO KEEP THEIR HANDS OFF AS WAGE BILL
HITS 1 BLN STG
BBC bosses have launched a stinging counter-attack against
government attempts to limit the corporation's remit and
funding, though figures show that its wage bill increased to
almost 1 billion stg last year as staff numbers and presenter
salaries rose. (thetim.es/1HJqyIm)
The Guardian
LORD GREEN ADMITS HSBC SHOULD HAVE CONDUCTED TOUGHER CHECKS
ON SWISS ARM
The former HSBC Holdings PLC boss Lord Green has
admitted the bank should have made more stringent checks before
buying its Swiss private banking arm, as he apologised for
failures at the disgraced UK-based bank. (bit.ly/1Ht6nBj)
OSBORNE RESISTS USE OF UK-BACKED EU FUND FOR GREEK EMERGENCY
LOAN
Europe is split over whether Greece could be offered an
emergency loan from a central EU fund in a move that could
require around 850 million stg of financial support from the UK.
George Osborne, the chancellor, is furiously opposing the idea,
saying it is a "non-starter". (bit.ly/1V0ct37)
The Telegraph
BRITAIN'S BANKS FACE 40 BLN STG BILL AS A RESULT OF GEORGE
OSBORNE'S EXTRA TAXES
Britain's banks are facing a 40 billion stg decade-long tax
headache as a result of industry specific levies imposed by the
Chancellor. (bit.ly/1M9g2RC)
IMF STUNS EUROPE WITH CALL FOR MASSIVE GREEK DEBT RELIEF
The International Monetary Fund has set off a political
earthquake in Europe, warning that Greece may need a full
moratorium on debt payments for 30 years and perhaps even
long-term subsidies to claw its way out of depression. (bit.ly/1IYOw7B)
Sky News
POUND UP AFTER MARK CARNEY RATE HIKE COMMENT
The value of the pound against the dollar has jumped by more
than one cent after the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark
Carney, suggested the time for a rise in interest rates was
getting closer. (bit.ly/1M9gijy)
CITY BOOSTS BRUSSELS PRESENCE AS POLL LOOMS
The City of London Corporation has initiated a process to
recruit a prominent figure who will serve as a senior
representative for London's financial services sector during a
crucial period for Britain's European Union (EU) membership. (bit.ly/1TAGmpd)
The Independent
GREECE DEBT CRISIS: GREEK GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL SAYS TSIPRAS
'WILL NOT RESIGN' AFTER PARLIAMENT VOTES ON THE BAILOUT PACKAGE
A Greek government official has said that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras will not resign after agreeing to a bailout
package from EU leaders, despite speculation that he would after
the parliamentary vote on the tough plan. (ind.pn/1MsmW1x)
