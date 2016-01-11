PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 11

Jan 11 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
- Heathrow has handed its owners 2.1 billion pounds ($3.05
billion) in dividends over the past four years but paid only 24
miliion pounds corporation tax in almost a decade. The
revelation will stoke the controversy over how large companies
are able to pay minimal tax bills. Facebook Inc, Google
, Apple Inc and other multinationals have been
accused of avoiding hundreds of millions of pounds in United
Kingdom tax. (thetim.es/1mP8DNe)
- J Sainsbury Plc faces an uphill struggle to take
over Argos and Homebase after several shareholders demanded more
than 1.6 billion pounds for the high street empire. ( thetim.es/1mP8SYH)
The Guardian
- Britain's biggest supermarkets will reveal a slide in
Christmas sales this week, underlining the pressure placed on
the industry by changing shopping habits and the growth of
discounters Aldi and Lidl. (bit.ly/1mP92zo)
The Telegraph
- The world's biggest producer of wind turbines, Vestas Wind
Systems, has accused Britain of obstructing use of new
technology that can slash costs, preventing the wind industry
from offering one of the cheapest forms of energy without
subsidies. (bit.ly/1mP98qJ)
Sky News
- Train drivers on the London Underground look set to strike
in a long-running dispute over pay and plans for an all-night
Tube service. The union which represents them, ASLEF, has told
Sky News it expects to call for three days of action after a
meeting on Monday. (bit.ly/1mPaemm)
($1 = 0.6887 pounds)
