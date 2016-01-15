PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 15

Jan 15 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Tesco Plc has surprised the market with an
unexpected rise in UK sales over Christmas, as evidence mounts
that the challenge posed by the discounters may be easing. (thetim.es/1P3nIrx)
- BHP Billiton Plc's Brazilian joint venture faces a
criminal investigation into the dam disaster that killed up to
19 people in November. Brazilian police said that Samarco, the
mining company that BHP co-owns with Vale, was accused of
environmental crimes relating to the tragedy. (thetim.es/2033os0)
The Guardian
- HSBC Holdings Plc is trying to prevent
publication of a report on how it complies with money-laundering
rules imposed on it by the U.S. authorities in 2012, when it was
fined a record $1.9 billion. The bank is arguing in United
States courts that it could be left vulnerable to money
laundering if the report is published. (bit.ly/2033qQL)
- Tax inspectors last month raided warehouses and seized
more than 500,000 pounds ($721,050.00) of goods they suspect
were illegally being offered to UK online shoppers at VAT-free
prices. (bit.ly/2033z6E)
The Telegraph
- The Bank of England has voted to keep interest rates on
hold over fears that Britain's economy remains vulnerable amid a
fall in oil prices and a slowdown in China. (bit.ly/2033C29)
- Fears that Renault SA could face its own
emissions scandal similar to Volkswagen AG's
"dieselgate" drove down shares in the French car-maker as much
as 20 percent. (bit.ly/2033EqT)
Sky News
- Brown-Forman Corp is selling its Southern Comfort
brand to a rival drinks maker as part of a $543.5 million deal.
Brown-Forman said the brand, together with another liqueur
called Tuaca, was being sold to Sazerac, a family-owned firm
based in Louisiana. (bit.ly/2033JuI)
- Santander UK Plc is intensifying its plans to
bid for more than 300 RBS branches of Royal Bank of Scotland
in a reprise of a deal it walked away from more than
three years ago. (bit.ly/2033TlK)
The Independent
- Research published by Energyhelpline claimed consumers are
being over-charged by 3 billion pounds on their energy bills.
The report showed that over the last two years, wholesale gas
prices have dropped 51 percent while electricity prices have
fallen 33 percent. (ind.pn/203494c)
- EOS, the producers of the balms that come in flavours such
as vanilla mint, strawberry sorbet and summer fruit, have been
accused of manufacturing products that can lead to cracked and
bleeding lips as a result of allergic reactions. (ind.pn/2034cgA)
($1 = 0.6934 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)