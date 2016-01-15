PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 15

Jan 15 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Tesco Plc has surprised the market with an unexpected rise in UK sales over Christmas, as evidence mounts that the challenge posed by the discounters may be easing. (thetim.es/1P3nIrx)

- BHP Billiton Plc's Brazilian joint venture faces a criminal investigation into the dam disaster that killed up to 19 people in November. Brazilian police said that Samarco, the mining company that BHP co-owns with Vale, was accused of environmental crimes relating to the tragedy. (thetim.es/2033os0)

The Guardian

- HSBC Holdings Plc is trying to prevent publication of a report on how it complies with money-laundering rules imposed on it by the U.S. authorities in 2012, when it was fined a record $1.9 billion. The bank is arguing in United States courts that it could be left vulnerable to money laundering if the report is published. (bit.ly/2033qQL)

- Tax inspectors last month raided warehouses and seized more than 500,000 pounds ($721,050.00) of goods they suspect were illegally being offered to UK online shoppers at VAT-free prices. (bit.ly/2033z6E)

The Telegraph

- The Bank of England has voted to keep interest rates on hold over fears that Britain's economy remains vulnerable amid a fall in oil prices and a slowdown in China. (bit.ly/2033C29)

- Fears that Renault SA could face its own emissions scandal similar to Volkswagen AG's "dieselgate" drove down shares in the French car-maker as much as 20 percent. (bit.ly/2033EqT)

Sky News

- Brown-Forman Corp is selling its Southern Comfort brand to a rival drinks maker as part of a $543.5 million deal. Brown-Forman said the brand, together with another liqueur called Tuaca, was being sold to Sazerac, a family-owned firm based in Louisiana. (bit.ly/2033JuI)

- Santander UK Plc is intensifying its plans to bid for more than 300 RBS branches of Royal Bank of Scotland in a reprise of a deal it walked away from more than three years ago. (bit.ly/2033TlK)

The Independent

- Research published by Energyhelpline claimed consumers are being over-charged by 3 billion pounds on their energy bills. The report showed that over the last two years, wholesale gas prices have dropped 51 percent while electricity prices have fallen 33 percent. (ind.pn/203494c)

- EOS, the producers of the balms that come in flavours such as vanilla mint, strawberry sorbet and summer fruit, have been accused of manufacturing products that can lead to cracked and bleeding lips as a result of allergic reactions. (ind.pn/2034cgA) ($1 = 0.6934 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)