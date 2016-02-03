PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 3

Feb 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Gas is set to cut 500 jobs as Centrica Plc, its parent company, battles to trim costs as part of a sweeping restructuring drive. (thetim.es/1QZD7Z8)

The executive in charge of EDF's project to build an 18-billion-pound ($25.91-billion) nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset has quit the French state-controlled electricity company for a job in the United States. (thetim.es/1QZENBS)

The Guardian

Sainsbury's has agreed terms to buy Home Retail Group Plc, the owner of Argos, in a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) deal which will create a combined food and non-food retailer that can take on Amazon and John Lewis. (bit.ly/1QZIckm)

The Financial Conduct Authority has told companies selling complex financial bets to do more to protect customers from losses and guard against money laundering. (bit.ly/1QZIYxM)

The Telegraph

Vodafone Group Plc has resumed talks with cable TV billionaire John Malone to discuss an asset swap with Liberty Global Plc. (bit.ly/1QZJP1m)

The boss of easyJet Plc has moved to quash speculation she is poised to leave the low-cost airline after confirming for the first time that she spurned an approach from Marks and Spencer Group Plc to take charge of the struggling retailer. (bit.ly/1QZK4JT)

Sky News

The Treasury has taken a step towards what could be a record-breaking privatisation by appointing advisers to oversee a 17-billion-pound ($24.47-billion) auction of chunks of Bradford and Bingley. (bit.ly/1QZKujw)

The Royal Automobile Club said it expected the cost of both petrol and diesel at the pumps to start to rise soon following seven consecutive months of average falls in petrol costs as world oil prices collapsed. (bit.ly/1QZKNLa)

The Independent

TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc lost more than 100,000 customers following the hacking attack in October, in which four million customers were warned that their personal data was put at risk. (ind.pn/1QZLB2q) ($1 = 0.6946 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)