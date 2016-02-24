PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 24

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Time Inc, the owner of world-famous magazines
including Time, People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune, is
understood to be exploring a bid for the core businesses of
Yahoo Inc (thetim.es/1PXuTyQ)
* The London Stock Exchange Group PLC confirmed
yesterday that it is in talks with a German rival over a 20
billion pounds ($27.99 billion) merger to create one of the
largest market operators. Shares in the FTSE 100 company closed
up by more than 13 per cent as investors bet on a possible
bidding war for the LSE, which has had detailed negotiations
with the Frankfurt-based Deutsche Börse. (thetim.es/1TxPYlP)
The Guardian
* Britain is setting a dangerous precedent by undermining
human rights and contributing to a worldwide "culture of
impunity", Amnesty International has said in its annual report
on the state of human rights. Plans to scrap the Human Rights
Act, the UK's absence from EU refugee resettlement schemes,
proposed new spying laws and the alleged downgrading of human
rights as a Foreign Office priority in favour of commercial
deals are all cited by the group as evidence of a trend. (bit.ly/1QwSDXJ)
* George Osborne's pension overhaul could trigger the next
major wave of mis-selling claims, according to a report by the
public spending watchdog. The National Audit Office has
highlighted concerns that freedoms introduced last April, which
allowed pensioners to cash in their savings, could lead to
widespread exploitation. (bit.ly/1S02dHR)
The Telegraph
* London's greatest strength is its access to the single
market of the European Union, according to the capital's
business leaders. 95 percent of bosses polled by the
Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and real estate firm
CBRE said that London's access to European markets was its
biggest strength. The surveyed business leaders represented
companies with around 471,000 employees. (bit.ly/1oFUqDU)
* Britain must stay in the European Union so it can protect
itself from "grave security threats" caused by Isil and Russia,
some the country's most senior former military commanders say.
In a letter to The Telegraph, 13 former Armed Forces chiefs say
that they "believe strongly that it is in our national interest
to remain an EU member". (bit.ly/1ozSegv)
Sky News
* The maker of Mars and Snickers has recalled chocolate bars
in 55 countries after pieces of plastic were found in its
products. In the UK, Mars Funsize and Milky Way Funsize bars,
Snickers Miniatures, some variety packs and Celebrations boxes
with best before dates ranging from 8 May 2016 and 2 October
2016 are affected by the recall, and should not be eaten. (bit.ly/1QvPhEi)
* Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $72 mln
to the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer was
linked to the company's talc-based baby powder.(bit.ly/1ozZdpP)
The Independent
* Britain is a deeply Eurosceptic country but voters are
still likely to decide to remain in the European Union when
forced to choose in June's referendum, the most representative
polling on the issue so far has found. In research highlighting
the dilemma for the Leave campaign, the National Centre for
Social Research found that two-thirds of the electorate were
unhappy with Britain's current membership terms. (ind.pn/1RZSUrx)
* Scotland's budget will be protected for the first six
years after the devolution of major new tax and welfare powers
from Westminster, under a historic deal agreed by the Scottish
and UK Governments following almost a year of negotiations.
The agreement, which was announced simultaneously in Edinburgh
by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and in London by
the Chancellor George Osborne, will require both governments to
observe a transitional period lasting until March 2022, during
which time the Scottish Parliament's budget cannot be cut. (ind.pn/1KIwYQ6)
($1 = 0.7146 pounds)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)