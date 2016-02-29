PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 29

Feb 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The RSPCA, the country's largest private prosecutor, is to
transform how it brings cruelty suspects to court by sparing
huntsmen, farmers and animal sanctuaries but turning the
spotlight on to pet owners.
A British exit from the European Union could raise the risk
of blackouts and gas shortages, one of Britain's leading energy
lawyers, head of energy at CMS Cameron McKenna Penelope Warne,
has warned.
The Guardian
The UK's biggest energy lobbying group, Energy UK, has
shifted its position on green energy and will start campaigning
for low-carbon alternatives for the first time, in what
environmental campaigners are describing as a watershed moment.
(bit.ly/1TKZW4K)
The Telegraph
Andrew Witty's reign as chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline
Plc is approaching its final months, with headhunters
drawing up a list of potential successors. Glaxo chairman Philip
Hampton is understood to have instructed the City recruiters
Egon Zehnder to identify candidates within and outside the
company.
Google's rival to Apple Pay will make its British
debut at the end of March, as the web giant attempts to muscle
into the emerging mobile payments industry.
Sky News
Barclays Plc's remuneration committee has
determined that former chief executive Antony Jenkins should
receive a payment of around 500,000 stg on top of millions of
pounds of other contractual entitlements due to him until July.
(bit.ly/1QdY9RX)
A vote for the UK to leave the European Union could
jeopardise billions of pounds in infrastructure investment, the
boss of one of Britain's biggest waste recycling groups, chief
executive of Suez's UK recycling and recovery division David
Palmer-Jones, warned this weekend.
The Independent
Another financial crisis is certain unless banks and
governments reform financial systems across the globe, according
to the former governor of the Bank of England, Lord King.
