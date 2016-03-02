PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2

March 2 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Shares in Barclays Plc slumped 8 per cent
yesterday after the bank cut its dividend in half and pledged to
speed up its restructuring as it struggles to boost growth. (thetim.es/24zOn4c)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York
Stock Exchange, confirmed in a statement yesterday that it was
"considering making an offer" for the LSE, although no
approach has been made and "no decision has yet been made as to
whether to pursue such an offer". (thetim.es/1oNzQ3Y)
The Guardian
Sports Direct International Plc has been relegated
from the FTSE 100 following a torrid three months in which 1.6
billion stg has been wiped from the retailer's value after a
Guardian investigation into working conditions and a slump in
trading at its stores. (bit.ly/24z4rD5)
The chairman of Barclays Plc has hit out against
the 20 billion stg in fines and taxes imposed on the bank in
recent years as it chopped its dividend and announced it was
scaling back in Africa to focus on the UK and U.S. (bit.ly/1QIys9m)
The Telegraph
Europe's deep economic malaise is the result of "deliberate"
policy choices made by EU elites, according to the former
governor of the Bank of England. (bit.ly/1Tm4EpV)
Sky News
Britain's six lenders - including Barclays, HSBC Holdings
Plc, and the state-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc
- are preparing to submit a proposal to the Treasury
under which they would guarantee around 17 billion stg of
financing to the purchasers of the B&B loans. (bit.ly/21AZYkh)
Greggs Plc is cutting up to 355 jobs as it shuts
three of its bakery sites under a 100 million stg restructuring
plan. (bit.ly/1ONxPKd)
The Independent
Britain's largest developers have been accused of
profiteering on the back of the country's housing crisis by
restricting the supply of new houses to keep prices
unnecessarily high. Latest figures reveal that a record half a
million homes in England now have planning permission granted
but have yet to be built. (ind.pn/1TPXJnn)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)