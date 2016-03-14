PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14

March 14 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The chief executive of Tesco, Dave Lewis, has warned that the retail sector could come under intolerable pressure unless George Osborne pledges to reform business rates. (thetim.es/1Ur9m4p)

* French President Francois Hollande has demanded that EDF press ahead with an 18 billion pound ($25.88 billion) reactor in Britain despite growing misgivings at home over the project.(thetim.es/1Ur9II6)

The Guardian

* British retail tycoon Philip Green could be asked to give up 280 mln pounds to save 13,000 British Home Stores staff from having their pensions cut. (bit.ly/1Ur7LM0)

* Advertising company WPP will reveal this week that its chief executive, Sir Martin Sorrell, has been handed shares worth 60 million pounds. (bit.ly/1Ur7VTp)

The Telegraph

* Be Heard, the new advertising group founded by former Aegis chief executive Peter Scott, is close to announcing the 20 million-pound takeover of the website and apps design agency MMT Digital. (bit.ly/1Ur86hK)

* Lombok, the upmarket furniture chain known for its Eastern-inspired dark teak beds and tables, is being put up for sale by the private equity buyer which rescued the retailer from near-collapse seven years ago. (bit.ly/1Ur8f4O)

Sky News

* Broadcasters and actors who use a loophole to avoid paying their fair share of income tax are to be targeted in next week's Budget. (bit.ly/1Ur8TPM)

* EDF 's chairman Jean-Bernard Levy has said he is "confident" that the 18 billion-pound Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will go ahead and it has the support of both the French and British governments. (bit.ly/1Ur965s)

The Independent

* The regulator of the Office for National Statistics needs its own IMF-style agency to police the quality of the ONS's output, according to a government-commissioned report by Sir Charles Bean. (ind.pn/1Ur8wog)

* British finance minister George Osborne is being pressed to exempt more small businesses from paying business rates before Wednesday's Budget. (ind.pn/1Ur8MDP)