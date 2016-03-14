PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14

March 14 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
* The chief executive of Tesco, Dave Lewis, has
warned that the retail sector could come under intolerable
pressure unless George Osborne pledges to reform business rates.
(thetim.es/1Ur9m4p)
* French President Francois Hollande has demanded that EDF
press ahead with an 18 billion pound ($25.88 billion) reactor in
Britain despite growing misgivings at home over the project.(thetim.es/1Ur9II6)
The Guardian
* British retail tycoon Philip Green could be asked to give
up 280 mln pounds to save 13,000 British Home Stores staff from
having their pensions cut. (bit.ly/1Ur7LM0)
* Advertising company WPP will reveal this week that
its chief executive, Sir Martin Sorrell, has been handed shares
worth 60 million pounds. (bit.ly/1Ur7VTp)
The Telegraph
* Be Heard, the new advertising group founded by former
Aegis chief executive Peter Scott, is close to announcing the 20
million-pound takeover of the website and apps design agency MMT
Digital. (bit.ly/1Ur86hK)
* Lombok, the upmarket furniture chain known for its
Eastern-inspired dark teak beds and tables, is being put up for
sale by the private equity buyer which rescued the retailer from
near-collapse seven years ago. (bit.ly/1Ur8f4O)
Sky News
* Broadcasters and actors who use a loophole to avoid paying
their fair share of income tax are to be targeted in next week's
Budget. (bit.ly/1Ur8TPM)
* EDF 's chairman Jean-Bernard Levy has said he is
"confident" that the 18 billion-pound Hinkley Point C nuclear
power station will go ahead and it has the support of both the
French and British governments. (bit.ly/1Ur965s)
The Independent
* The regulator of the Office for National Statistics needs
its own IMF-style agency to police the quality of the ONS's
output, according to a government-commissioned report by Sir
Charles Bean. (ind.pn/1Ur8wog)
* British finance minister George Osborne is being pressed
to exempt more small businesses from paying business rates
before Wednesday's Budget. (ind.pn/1Ur8MDP)
($1 = 0.6956 pounds)
