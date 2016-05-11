PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 11

May 11 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Sports Direct and Yousuf Bhailok are expected to
bid for Duff & Phelps, the administrator to BHS, which collapsed
last month. (bit.ly/1OfVvxq)
* The huge box office success of the films Star Wars: The
Force Awakens and Zootopia helped to lift profits at Walt Disney
in the first quarter. (bit.ly/24JhLUD)
The Guardian
* British pound would plunge 20 percent immediately after a
Brexit vote in June, according to the National Institute of
Economic and Social Research. (bit.ly/24JihBZ)
* Amazon is poised to start selling fresh groceries
including staples such as milk and bananas on the back of its
tie-up with supermarket chain Morrisons. (bit.ly/24JijtE)
The Telegraph
* Tata Steel revealed on Monday that seven
potential buyers have made it to the next stage of the sales
process for its operations centred around the iconic Port Talbot
plant in Wales. (bit.ly/24JiWn5)
* Channel 4 executives were paid close to the maximum
allowed last year after the broadcaster enjoyed record sales in
a buoyant television advertising market. (bit.ly/24Jj0Ds)
Sky News
* Nearly 30 global firms will pledge closer co-operation to
stamp out corruption on Wednesday in a statement seen by Sky
News. (bit.ly/24JjMA6)
* The National Audit Office said 58,000 workers were owed a
total of 10.3 million pounds in the last financial year,
according to HM Revenue & Customs. (bit.ly/24JjTvE)
The Independent
* BP hired Unaoil, a Monaco-based company, to carry
out work in Iraq a year after it was linked to a corruption
case, according to the Panama Papers. (ind.pn/24Jko90)
* Budweiser, owned by Anheuser Busch InBev, has
rebranded itself to America ahead of the summer Olympics and
November's U.S. presidential election. (ind.pn/24JkCgn)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)