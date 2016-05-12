PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 12

May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* EU antitrust regulators blocked on Wednesday CK Hutchison Holdings' planned 10.3 billion-pound ($14.87-billion) acquisition of O2 from Spain's Telefonica, saying the deal would have led to higher mobile phone prices in Britain. (bit.ly/1TAocS4)

* Philip Green and the independent trustee chairman of the BHS pension fund have accused the head of the Pensions Regulator of getting her facts wrong. (bit.ly/1UU5LNt)

The Guardian

* The Serious Fraud Office said on Wednesday a court order restricting publicity of the guilty plea of Peter Johnson had been lifted five weeks into the London trial of five other former Barclays bankers on Libor rigging charges. (bit.ly/1TAoCb8)

* Leading British construction firms have formally apologised to hundreds of trade unionists for putting them on an illegal blacklist and denying them work. (bit.ly/1TAozMH)

The Telegraph

* Heathrow airport has claimed a compromise offer it has made to scrap night flights is "better" than a ban proposed by the Government-appointed Airports Commission, as it battles to secure backing for a controversial third runway. (bit.ly/1TAoFUz)

* Governments must step up their fight against corruption or face damaging economic and social consequences that risks tipping more countries into crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. (bit.ly/1TAoLvf)

Sky News

* The chief executive of Tesco has been awarded an annual bonus of nearly 3 million pounds after Britain's biggest grocer moved back into profit after notching up the biggest loss in its history a year earlier. (bit.ly/1TAoJDC)

* Japanese carmaker Nissan told Sky News it would not comment on a claim by Japanese broadcaster NHK that Nissan may invest more than $1.8 billion in its rival Mitsubishi Motors . (bit.ly/1TAoKYp)

The Independent

* A Muppet-themed ad by mobile phone provider Three has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority after rival EE complained over its claim to be the "undisputed" most reliable network. (ind.pn/1TAoOHu)

* Uber users can now book wheelchair-friendly cars in London for the first time. (ind.pn/1TAoPuX)

($1 = 0.6926 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)