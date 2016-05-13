PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Dong Energy IPO-DONG.CO has unveiled plans for a summer stock market flotation as it presses ahead with plans for a major expansion of its UK offshore wind energy business. (bit.ly/1sispUO)

* Paul Zwillenberg will replaces Martin Morgan as CEO of Daily Mail and General Trust. (bit.ly/1sisCHJ)

The Guardian

* One in three shareholders in Restaurant Group have failed to back its boardroom pay deals. (bit.ly/1sitdJg)

* European countries would counter the economic shock of a British vote to leave the EU by accelerating plans for closer integration, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said. (bit.ly/1sitr3g)

The Telegraph

* A plan to overcome the 500-million-pound ($722.30-million)pensions deficit that is proving a massive hurdle to the sale of Tata Steel's UK steel business is set to fail, according to pensions expert John Ralfe. (bit.ly/1UX3Zv1)

* ITV gave investors cause for concern as it revealed advertising sales slumped 13 percent in April compared with last year, with brands holding off spending ahead of the EU referendum.(bit.ly/23JwUCY)

Sky News

* Financial Conduct Authority is probing suspicious share trades ahead of wild fluctuations in the share price of Premier Foods, the owner of Mr Kipling and Oxo.(bit.ly/1siwmJ2)

* Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut around 200 jobs, affecting RBS branches in Scotland and NatWest branches in southwest England and Wales. (bit.ly/1siwybj)

The Independent

* The hedge fund business of Hillary Clinton's son in law, Eaglevale Hellenic Opportunity Offshore Fund, lost 90 per cent of its value after its main investment - Greek banking stocks and government debt - failed to recover. (ind.pn/1siwYhR)

* Barclays has said customers will be able to use their Android phones to "tap and pay" in June after the bank launches a contactless payment service. (ind.pn/1siwSXu)