PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 15

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
News International has been cleared of being in contempt of
parliament over phone-hacking evidence given to MPs. bit.ly/2cogsuq
The Financial Conduct Authority is facing a courtroom
showdown with Andrew Tinney, a former top executive of Barclays
Plc, after regulators accused him of suppressing an
internal report that was "highly critical" of the way in which
the bank's wealth management business was run. bit.ly/2cohaYg
The Guardian
High-profile BBC journalists and presenters such as Nick
Robinson, Laura Kuenssberg and John Humphrys will have their pay
made public as part of a plan imposed by the government while it
renews the BBC's royal charter. bit.ly/2coiWbT
Buenos Aires and London have agreed to extend flights
between the Falkland Islands and Argentina and to explore the
possibility of joint hydrocarbon exploration in the south
Atlantic. bit.ly/2csu8RN
The Telegraph
German chemicals giant Bayer AG has agreed to buy
U.S. seeds and pesticides rival Monsanto Co in a $66
billion (50 bln pound) takeover that will create the world's
biggest business in the sector. bit.ly/2csunwi
Sky News
Hillary Clinton is "healthy and fit to serve as president"
despite her bout of bacterial pneumonia, her doctor has said. bit.ly/2csuCHB
The nurse who contracted Ebola after working in Sierra
Leone, Pauline Cafferkey, has been cleared of misconduct. bit.ly/2csu5oW
The Independent
Artists and record companies could be allowed to demand more
money from websites such as YouTube, under new plans to reform
European copyright laws published on Wednesday. ind.pn/2csuyYp
Darren Topp, the former boss of collapsed retailer BHS, has
been appointed as chief executive of fashion chain LK Bennett. ind.pn/2csvsE7
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)