PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Delancey is suing Greenland Group's UK division
over a disputed final payment related to the Chinese company's
£135.7 million purchase of the historic Ram Brewery site in
Wandsworth two years ago. (bit.ly/2dne8PO)
Britain will emerge from Brexit with a stronger economy and
be better off than other EU countries within five years, Mathias
Döpfner, chief executive of publishing house Axel Springer, said
in an interview. (bit.ly/2dnobVd)
The Guardian
Sainsbury SBRY.L> has developed an app called Chop Chop through
which shoppers can order up to 20 items to be delivered from a
local store within an hour, in an attempt to compete with Amazon
Inc. (bit.ly/2dnkdvy)
Dyan Crowther, chief operating officer at Southern's parent,
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), will become chief executive at
HS1, the link between London and the start of the Channel tunnel
in Kent. (bit.ly/2dnjQBd)
The Telegraph
German car giant BMW is on a collision course with
its UK workers over plans to deter 5,000 employees from making
fresh contributions to its two gold-plated final salary pension
schemes. (bit.ly/2dnkEGn)
EasyJet has appointed Christine Browne, one of its
non-executive directors as its next chief operating officer, as
the budget carrier grapples with the turbulence caused by the
Brexit vote and a string of terrorist attacks in Europe. (bit.ly/2dnkT44)
Sky News
UK's Labour Party has announced it will ban fracking if it
wins the next general election. The announcement was made by
shadow energy and climate change secretary Barry Gardiner at the
party's annual conference in Liverpool. (bit.ly/2dnks9N)
Generator Hostels' controlling shareholder, Patron Capital,
has asked investment bankers at Lazard to oversee an auction of
the business for a deal valuing it at more than £400 million
($518.76 million). (bit.ly/2dnlbrN)
The Independent
French President Francois Hollande has said Britain's
"sovereign decision" to leave the EU does not excuse the country
from its obligations to refugees and has urged the UK to "play
its part" in dealing with the crisis. (ind.pn/2dnlpir)
($1 = 0.7711 pounds)
