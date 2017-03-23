PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23

March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Centrica Plc gave its chief executive a 37 per cent pay rise last year, to 4.2 million pounds ($5.24 million), despite freezing its payouts to investors. bit.ly/2n95IRq

Geely, the Chinese carmaker, has revealed plans to launch Britain's first dedicated electric van manufacturing plant in the factory it built in Coventry to assemble battery-driven black cabs. bit.ly/2n8YU6n

The Guardian

Several of Heineken N.V.'s brands have been absent from Tesco Plc shelves for six weeks after annual talks over pricing ended in a stalemate. bit.ly/2ndKqUc

More than 1,000 jobs are at risk after shoe retailer Brantano collapsed into administration. bit.ly/2n93zVD

The Telegraph

First Utility (IPO-FRUT.L) has set its sights on the broadband sector in an attempt to widen its consumer appeal as retail competition heats up. bit.ly/2n97HFs

The owner of The Guardian and The Observer newspapers is to make compulsory redundancies for the first time in its history as management attempts to stem years of financial losses. bit.ly/2ndYxZC

Sky News

The Independent

Amer Sajed, one of Barclays Plc's senior-most executives, is retiring to fight for civil liberties in U.S. ind.pn/2n91RDG

Thames Water has been fined 20.3 million pounds for polluting the River Thames with 1.4 billion litres of raw sewage. ind.pn/2n98HJz

