PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3

The Times
* Hermes Fund Managers has raised doubts about Tesco's
proposed 3.5 billion pound ($4.39 billion) purchase of
the wholesaler Booker, saying that it could put corner
shops out of business and trigger a backlash against the retail
giant. bit.ly/2o0EdvT
* Reckitt Benckiser has launched a review of the
business, which includes French's mustard and Frank's Red Hot
sauces. A disposal of the business could help reduce debt after
the $17.9 billion deal to buy Mead Johnson, the American
baby milk-powder maker. bit.ly/2o0OTdJ
The Guardian
* David Green, the director of the Serious Fraud Office, has
warned that British businesses should not consider deferred
prosecution agreements (DPAs) the "new normal" if they are
caught misbehaving. bit.ly/2o0Cg2g
* The pension scheme deficit at Philip Green's Arcadia Group
has risen to nearly 1 billion pounds, which means another
headache for the former BHS owner. bit.ly/2o0DcDS
The Telegraph
* Twitter is seeking to ink deals with pay-TV
companies that would let subscribers watch live channels over
the social network as part of a major video push. bit.ly/2o0yYfL
* British artificial intelligence firm, Cortexica, has
raised 4 million pounds to develop visual recognition technology
that aims to mimic how humans see the real world. bit.ly/2o0uFAX
Sky News
* Babcock International will this week set sail
towards a prestigious 340 million pound deal providing support
services to the Royal Navy's fleet of warships, according to Sky
News. bit.ly/2oNzYRh
* Sky News has learnt that Co-op Group directors and their
advisers will opt to reduce the value of its 20 percent stake in
the Co-operative Bank to zero, reflecting mounting
uncertainty about the troubled lender's future. bit.ly/2oNyvdG
The Independent
* British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said it is "very
important to link trade and security" in the negotiations with
the European Union over the UK's future deal with the bloc. ind.pn/2o0yNkn
