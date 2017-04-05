PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Theresa May has added some prime ministerial clout to the London Stock Exchange's attempt to persuade Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE mco to list its shares in the UK. bit.ly/2o7cWb1

- PA Consulting Services, brought in by UK Trade and Investment in 2014 for a three-year contract, exploited poor decision-making by the government agency responsible for boosting overseas trade to increase profits and pass costs to the taxpayer, MPs have found. bit.ly/2o7dnCb

The Guardian

- Britain's North Sea oil and gas sector received 396 million pounds ($492.58 million), net of tax payments, from the government in 2016 compared with a contribution to the exchequer of £381m the previous year, according to analysis by energy specialist Carbon Brief. bit.ly/2o78KYT

- The Bank of England has flagged up new concerns about the rapid growth in consumer borrowing as Britons rack up debt on credit cards, car purchase schemes and personal loans. bit.ly/2o7sbRd

The Telegraph

- Telecom company Vodafone Plc is closing in on a multi-million pound deal to rename West Ham's football ground. The company is in advanced talks with the owners of the former Olympic Stadium in East London with a six-year agreement possible this month, according to multiple sources. bit.ly/2o75ZXo

- JPMorgan's head Jamie Dimon has admitted he will not move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years as a result of Brexit, in a U-turn on his pre-referendum warning that a vote to leave the European Union could mean as many as 4,000 jobs moving across the Channel. bit.ly/2o7bEgn

Sky News

- Crisis-hit Toshiba Corp is being forced to buy out a French firm's stake in the venture behind a proposed new nuclear power station in Cumbria - throwing its future into further doubt. bit.ly/2o7c5qR

- Ministers and regulators should act swiftly to curb soaring bosses' pay in British boardrooms, a report from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee of MPs has warned. bit.ly/2o7gqKN

The Independent

- Food inflation in Britain hit 1 per cent year-on-year last month, the sharpest rise since February 2014 and marking the second month in a row of rising prices, according to the latest BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index. ind.pn/2o7ahxV

- Around 100,000 jobs may now be at risk after a top EU lawmaker warned that financial business denominated in euros must move from the UK to the EU after Brexit. ind.pn/2o7c46t ($1 = 0.8039 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)