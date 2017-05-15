PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- NHS Digital has accused hospital bosses of ignoring its warnings to keep their IT systems secure from ransomware attacks, fuelling a row over who was to blame. bit.ly/2qpsJB3

- Shares in international cybersecurity companies rallied yesterday, with investors betting that Friday's ransomware cyberattack that hit the NHS and organisations in 150 countries would deliver them a payday. bit.ly/2qp2KKb

The Guardian

- TV celebrity Noel Edmonds has accused Lloyds Banking Group Plc of "foot dragging" over compensation payouts to himself and other victims of the HBOS Reading fraud. bit.ly/2qpqjCw

- US bank JP Morgan Chase & Co is buying a landmark office building in Dublin in a significant boost for the Irish capital as European cities compete to lure financial institutions away from London in the wake of the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2qplSaR

The Telegraph

- Eve, the online mattress company with a 140 million pounds ($180.59 million)valuation, tapped City star fund manager Neil Woodford for an extra 5 million pounds ($6.45 million)to support the business. bit.ly/2qpjgJZ

- UK accountancy firm Ernst & Young's latest attractiveness index has ranked the UK market in the top ten countries globally for new investment - but the advisory firm said the move up from 14th place last year follows major blows in other countries, rather than progress in UK. bit.ly/2qp1OFF

Sky News

- Virgin Money Holdings Plc has walked away from a potential takeover of the Co-Operative Bank Plc as the struggling lender prioritises talks with a group of hedge funds about a financial restructuring. bit.ly/2qpmU6V

- Travel operator TUI AG said UK was facing tougher times ahead as it reported a slowdown in the growth of sales to British holidaymakers. bit.ly/2qpg0hK

The Independent

- According to a report published by insurance company Aviva Plc on Tuesday, millions of people in UK have gone to work when they were ill instead of taking the day off, driven by heavy workloads and employers promoting a culture of face-time. ind.pn/2qpsZjy ($1 = 0.7753 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)