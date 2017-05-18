PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- National Grid Plc reported a 3 percent drop in
pretax profits to 2.9 billion pounds ($3.75 billion) as it
counted the costs of demolishing old gas holders in the United
Kingdom and remediation of old gas production sites in the
United States. bit.ly/2pQNIQn
- Shire Plc was boosted on Thursday by promising
trial data for a drug to treat a rare and sometimes deadly
hereditary disease. The pharmaceutical company, which has grown
dramatically through acquisitions, was among the top performers
in an otherwise downbeat blue-chip index. bit.ly/2pQTPUS
The Guardian
- Transline, the controversial employment agency, has been
bought out by rival Russell Taylor Group after falling into
administration. bit.ly/2pQOxZt
- Cineworld Group Plc has agreed to meet union
representatives to try to resolve a long-running dispute over
pay and conditions at its Picturehouse chain. Staff at the Ritzy
in Brixton and five other Picturehouse cinemas have gone on
strike in recent months. bit.ly/2pQY4jj
The Telegraph
- British companies will be protected from foreign buyers
who do not have their best interests at heart under proposals
contained in the Conservative manifesto. bit.ly/2pQPd0X
- Royal Mail Plc Chief Executive Moya Greene said
the firm would continue to target overseas acquisitions to
expand GLS, its international delivery arm. Revenue from GLS
grew 9 percent in the year to March 26, while the UK business
shrank 2 percent. bit.ly/2pQit8d
Sky News
- The luxury brand Burberry Group Plc has reported
a 5 percent dip in annual pretax profits despite a boost to
revenues from the weak pound in the wake of the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2pQLpgb
- Facebook Inc has been fined 94.5 million pounds
($122.33 million) by EU competition regulators in relation to
its takeover of WhatsApp. bit.ly/2pQdh4d
The Independent
- Retail sales jumped by 2.3 percent in April, according to
Office for National Statistics release, reflecting good weather
but also suggesting the UK consumer might be more resilient than
feared. ind.pn/2pQUmWI
($1 = 0.7725 pounds)
